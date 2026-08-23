Before I proceed, I want to immediately disclose that I worked on a paid partnership with Vinted on Instagram earlier this week and I’ve also collaborated with the platform on previous occasions. Those projects were focused on selling, while this piece provides advice specifically on buying, but we gotta be transparent about where we earn our bacon when we’re offering reviews elsewhere - no matter how authentic and well-meaning they may be.

I also want to be entirely frank and admit that I have had negative experiences buying on resale platforms including Vinted. I have purchased fakes, encountered issues with delivery services and been mis-sold items which were deliberately misrepresented. The resale market is not perfect. However, for me the disadvantages are wildly outweighed by the advantages. Over the years, I’ve built up a lot of experience, so I’m in a good position to offer advice for any novices to the circular economy – some of which might help protect you from making some of the mistakes I have.

I reported on the launch of Vestiaire Collective, visiting their Parisian outpost for a feature in Grazia magazine way back in 2012, marking my first contact with online resale. From that point, almost every designer purchase I have ever made has been through similar platforms. Better value, better for the environment, better access to fashion bangers past, present and future. Prior to that encounter, I was a sample sale enthusiast, a former shop girl who knew how to maximise her wardrobe allowance as well as the ins and outs of outlet and consignment sales. Since my mid-teens, I’ve also been an avid collector of discount vouchers and cards and am signed up to no end of brand and boutique clubs for optimal seasonal sale access.