(Me circa 1996, Chloe Sevigny, Me in rain-soaked suede at Oasis thirty years later)

Over the past week I’ve been to see Oasis and watched Empire Records (newly streaming on Netflix). Oasis, you know more than enough about; Empire, a film set in an independent Delaware record store perhaps not so much. Launching Renée Zellweger and Liv Tyler’s careers, the film tanked at the box office and was roundly drubbed by the press. For whatever reason, our local video shop just outside Bromley bought the VHS and the rest is history. I rented Empire Records minimum 20 times. Minimum. Insane financial logic, but as it was only £3 for 3 videos for 3 days, I was never that out of pocket. Pooling with my brother and best girlfriend Charlotte, we could afford a large Dominos, a pint of Häagen-Dazs plus our three movies which always included my favourite, Empire. That was living.

In 1996 I turned 13, Oasis performed at Knebworth and Empire was released. I was still a year away from my first kiss, but I was definitely coming of age, aware of my body and boys and how the two conceptually intersected. I was already dieting, because selective girls’ school in the nineties and training for middle distance running competition five times a week. I’d been plucking my eyebrows for a couple of years, and I knew how to do my eyeliner, modelled on Tragic Kingdom-era Gwen Stefani. When I hung out at the Glades, my local town’s mall, I thought a lot about what I was wearing.

But as much as I wanted to be pretty and thin, what I most wanted was to be cool. I wanted to know all the lyrics to cool music, I wanted to be au fait with the local clubs. I didn’t want to be gauche or green or inexperienced. I definitely didn’t want to embarrass myself. The next year I would be smoking, drinking and saving up my NewsShopper paper round money to buy Maharishi cargo pants. And yes, I wanted to be seen as ‘fit’ by the lads, but it was just as important to be part of the scene, because back then at least, boys weren’t exclusively into girls because of their measurements or facial symmetry. Of course, there were the girls we all admired because they were bombshells. But there were others who we wanted to be, simply because they were bad bitches. They had the best style; they knew all the bouncers and DJs and had potentially slept with a Gallagher or at least someone in Kula Shaker. They were also usually pretty frosty and had the ability to make you feel on the back foot. What they weren’t however was immaculate.