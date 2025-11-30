Hello, hello or perhaps more appropriately ho ho ho.

I come to you this Sunday with brevity. All week long I’ve been scouring the internet wracking my brains thinking of things to buy my friends and family (and to ‘hint’ for myself) and hopefully all the research in this post will come in useful for you too. If you are missing an essay this weekend, fear not, I’ll be back with a belter next Sunday.

A couple of housekeeping notes. Everything you see here on Substack is linked by simple non affiliate links. But I’m also directing you to ‘Shelves’ on another app called ShopMy which I have used simply because it is a very convenient way of collating this many online purchases. I wish Substack had something similar. Some of these offsite purchases have small affiliates (kickback payments to me for directing you to a certain retailer). As I never seek to profit from paid readers outside of your subscription, please feel free to ignore my links and go directly to the brand websites.

Secondly when it comes to cost, I’ve tried to include a broad range of prices with a couple of fantasies in there because we are told to manifest. Prices are accurate as of today - remembering that Black Friday deals will have affected them. These are gifts which I would genuinely adore myself (the beauty shelf is pretty much a list of my GOAT makeup and skin care products) or else am considering for friends and members of my family. I have spent untold hours putting it together, I’m either out of practice or getting far too picky in my old age, but hopefully it gives you back some precious minutes to be spent imbibing mulled wine.

Ok, here we go!