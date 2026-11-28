As I cleared my Thanksgiving plate last night with a turkey hat tilting off my head, my thoughts immediately turned to the big day, just four weeks away. Buying gifts is yet another weight to the elephantine emotional load - this selection of presents has taken me FIVE days to put together because it takes so much headspace. You want to be thoughtful and fussy while also not bankrupting yourself and sometimes it feels impossible to meet all these requirements at once. Here I’ve painstakingly chosen gifts that I would 100% gift and spent all week on the internet to help point you in the right direction. You might not go for the exact pieces you see here, but hopefully it will spark a lightbulb moment and ease the stress.

Some quick housekeeping. In this post, none of the links are affiliates. But if you click through to the larger lists on my ShopMy account, some of the pieces will have small affiliate kickbacks, meaning I would earn a percentage commission if you were to purchase them. If you’re interested in my shopping lists and looking for inspiration, I regularly update my Shopmy shelves and feature the pieces I’m wearing IRL. I continue to advocate for resell - some of these pieces might be available on Vinted, Vestiaire or eBay. Always scan your favourite sites, you never know you might save yourself a small fortune!

Sending love and light to all of Santa’s little helpers Kxx

50 Gifts Under £30

Shop Full List 50 Gifts Under £30 here

Just because you’re on a tighter budget doesn’t mean you can’t surprise and delight your loved ones. Here is my list for chic gifting sub-£30.

Mariah Carey LP, £30 / Apron, £29 / Natural Wine, £22 / Shell Trinket Dish, £25 / Nail Polish, Garconne, £24 / Bath Towel, £25 / Santal Hand Wash £28 / Velvet Pouch £23.80 / Jewellery Roll £30 / Socks, £25 / Cufflinks, £15 / Hat, £29

50 Gifts for Boys

Shop Full List 50 Gifts for Boys

This one started off as broad children’s gifting list, but it very quickly took on a boy-friendly flavour. Obviously pitched for any child who enjoys traditionally masculine pursuits no matter what their gender - however, boy-mum instinct clearly took over. To be fair to the lads, most of the lists out there are very dollhouse heavy.

3D Printer, £139 / Mountain Wagon £165 / Harry Kane Book, £5.50, Kids Rucksack, £27.50 / Faux Fur Slippers £14 / Football LED Lamp, £25 / Kids Dressing Gown, £35 / Sweatshirt, £65 / Father Christmas Costume, £30 / Triceratops Lego, £90, Impossible Creatures, £7.49

50 Gifts for Men

Shop Full List 50 Gifts for Men

Here’s the best list I can come up with for a man who either has great taste or you’re guiding towards that target. Based on what I know my husband would be thrilled to find under the tree.

Weekly Diary, £115 / 10 Ballpoint pens, £15.20 / Ocarina of Time, £46 / Cashmere Scarf £55 / Bluetooth Turntable, £199 / Coffee Maker, £230 / Silver Chain, £225 / Hand Wash £60 / Backgammon Set, £32 / PJs, £34 / Sunglasses, £195

50 Gifts for Women

Shop Full List of 50 Gifts for Women

I would go to sleep a very happy woman on the night of 25th if any of these babies made it into my stocking. Classic, forever buys that she/you can cherish 365 days a year.

Leopard Snood, £75 / Pearl Necklace, £1550 / Silver earrings £196 / Sicily Book, £85 / Red Silk PJs, £45 / Black Knee Boots £620 / Gingham Bedding, from £113 / Leather Bag, £125 / Iona Shorts, £328 / Brown Suede Bag, £465 / Leopard Heels £497 / Glasses £135

50 Gifts for the Home

Shop Full List of 50 Gifts for Home

Making my home merry and bright for the holidays is a personal love language. There is so much romance to curating a festive environment and so many of my childhood memories are connected to December in the home. Passing on that magic to the next generation is my number one favourite part of Christmas. That and pigs in blankets, obviously.

Moon Decoration, £7.65 / Artichoke Bowl, £75 / Green Glug Glug Jug, £75 / Pistachio Highballs, £90 for 4 / Sapin Candle, £73 / Brompton Candleholder, £30 / Bottle Cooler, £119 / Cotton Duvet Set, from £127, Le Creuset in Foret, £239, Red Pepper Mill, £59 / Lit Wreath, £129 / Taper Candles, £12

50 Party Outfits to Wear

Shop Full List of 50 Party Outfits

As an added bonus, I’ve put together 50 fashion picks for the party season - all of which would make wonderful gifts too. Especially if you have a mega New Year’s Eve party to slide you into 2027.

Jacket, £270 / Bag, £256/ Black Mini Dress, £89 / Bambi Faux Fur Coat, £95 / Fringe Skirt, £130 / Velvet Jacket, £160 / Cowl Neck Dress, £170 / Gold Dress, £223 / Black Sequin Dress, £359 / Leopard Jacket, £360, Star & Moon Earrings, £100, Crystal Heels, £49.50

*prices as of 27/11/2026