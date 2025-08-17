Left: 32, Right: almost 42 (plus husband, 28/38)

Last month Elle published a piece telling us that 40 is the new 30 based on some telling demographic data and shifting point of life markers. Millennials marry later (if at all), have children later (if at all) and buy homes later (if at all). I’m still renting, my eldest child is only just starting junior school (in the 80s, by 42 most mothers would have a university-age child). I’ve been married almost precisely one year (though 11 years deep into a cohabiting relationship with my second husband, so make of that what you will) and while I am much more settled geographically than I was three years ago, it still feels like it’s all up for grabs. Especially professionally. So yeah, elements of the argument track for me on a personal level.

One facet of the blurred decades that particularly resonates is the feeling I’ve only just arrived to where I thought I would be at 30. It’s taken me a full extra decade to feel established as an adult vis a vis the tick-list I’d been raised to work through. But 40 the new 30? My take is that sells forty seriously short.