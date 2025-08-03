Eight years ago, I was bathing in the warmth of the Mediterranean, the lapping waves helping to ease the last throes of my morning sickness. I remember idly wondering when I would ever be ‘back’. How old would my kids need to be before a holiday felt like a holiday again? Well after this year’s attempt at family vacationing, I can reveal the answer is…older than they are now.

I don’t want to do a Molly Mae and it’s absolutely true that we had some wonderful moments and made beautiful memories. Before long, I’m sure that’s all I’ll recall. But right now, while it’s still fresh (and accurate), I thought it might be worth sharing where I think we went wrong this year in a bid to help anyone else still dilly dallying on a last minute trip en famille.