Last week I mentioned how getting into arguments has historically led me to all manner of digestive related issues, and it seemingly touched a nerve amongst my readers here. Welcome to yet another sexy dispatch from my desk, because this week I’m going to spill my guts. But this time, I mean it quite literally.

Our bowels have really had a rebrand since my youth and since we’re all apparently happier to talk about our bodily functions, the food to waste pathway has begun to come out of the shadows of shame. Mercifully, we haven’t quite reached the level of my boys, who are excrement obsessed (poo songs, poo books, poo soft toys), and you’ll forgive me for using the occasional euphemism here, to keep the shittalk classy.

What I do think is worth noting right up front is that women suffer disproportionately from gastro-intestinal conditions. Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis affects twice as many women as men, according to the American College of Gastroenterology. Irritable Bowel Syndrome is said to affect women between two and six times more than men and there are double the amount of diagnosed female coeliacs. Gastroparesis (delayed emptying of the stomach) and chronic constipation are also more pervasive amongst women. Due to a range of anatomical, hormonal and psychological reasons, guts are a predominately female issue - with a midlife spike in prevalence.

I’ve always had a ‘nervous stomach’ which is quite the misnomer. Sure, the discomfort usually starts in my stomach – almost a feeling of it flipping or twisting – but the real issue is with the rest of the 12m long journey through my small and large intestines. Bloating, stabbing pains…gas. And I get the runs a lot. Like a lot. I’ve spoken to lots of doctors, had lots of tests over the years, and I’ve been advised to do all sorts of things to aid my gut health. I’ve gone through periods where I’ve been ‘good’ with my nutrition and lifestyle because my bowels have been on fire and I had no choice. But apparently, I’m not a fan of wagon travel and seem to be stuck in perpetual cycles of digestive issues as I fall to the kerb once again and again and again.