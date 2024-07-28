Eighteen months ago, I wrote about my burning desire to have a third child. It seems like only yesterday that I shared my conflicted emotions, but I could have (technically) birthed two bairns since then. There is no practical update—my husband remains steadfastly opposed to another baby for all the same reasons he’s brought to the table over the past three years. Indeed, they’re probably more vociferous as I and my eggs age to the point of no return.

There’s no point pretending. If he said, ‘let’s go,’ I would be saying, ‘right now.’ I’m not going to change my mind just as he isn’t going to change his. We got married yesterday at a civil ceremony (don’t worry I didn’t write this on our wedding night, though that probably would have been on brand) and I have absolutely no doubt we’re as good a match as I’m going to get in this life. I suppose I’ve been harbouring a silly little fantasy that after all the celebrations, maybe he’ll soften. Friends keep telling me they ‘have a feeling’ it’s still going to happen. I get messages often from followers saying they’re rooting for me. But I don’t even have to dig that deep inside to know the bell has tolled on the dream.

So many of you reached out to me when I wrote the first piece with both empathy and advice, all compassionate and thoughtful. I never shared those learnings, but I know lots of you are in a similar camp, so wanted to pass on something which has helped me now I’m a little further down the road.