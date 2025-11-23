I’m surrounded by operators. Men and women who can work a room, maximising and capitalising on nearly every single human interaction. People who are so well-oiled in the practice, it’s become almost entirely subconscious. Networking has been the lifeblood of nearly every element of my disparate career, and I suppose after twenty years of swimming in this particular pool, I’m blind to it. Everyone is fluidly on the make in some way, and I don’t find it venal; it’s just a reality of knotted private and business lives. When you work for someone else you can hang your contact-making prowess on a peg for the weekend; when you work for yourself, there is no such distinction. It seeps 24/7. I’m absolutely not saying there aren’t true friendships amongst freelancers in my space and I for one would go above and beyond for so many of my people without a quid pro quo. But that is a lie because the relationship itself most often encompasses—an admittedly sometimes tenuous, but still definitely there—quid pro quo.

Even when friends and acquaintances are introverted or perhaps tussle with various flavours of neurospice, they manage to put on an impressive and generally compelling social face. They may discuss the emotional and energetic toll that networking exacts on them, but they still pull up and shine appropriately. I’m close to one wallflower, but she is almost famously so, such a rarity as she is within my circles. I’ve sat next to her at dinners where she hasn’t uttered a single word, and because of her shyness she has missed out on professional advancements. People regularly ask me why we’re friends and have even labelled us the odd couple. And where I live career-wise, our friendship is odd.

Because all this contact making is so innate to my environment, happening non-stop without any kind of friction, I’ve long forgotten that it is a skill to be gained or honed. That has given me a seriously skewed lens.

This week I updated my LinkedIn profile for the first time in several years. I was about 28 in my profile picture which is quite the cosplay as I close in on 42. I am now carving a path in a brand-new industry, and it is a world away from the Schickimicki domain of fashion/literary/media/celebrity spheres that I’m so accustomed to. Taking in the biggest networking event of the year for women in construction at The London Build show, I was struck by how different my past experience has been. In Olympia’s cavernous event space, everyone was incredibly generous and immediately upfront about sharing contacts. I approached groups of women - architects, quantity surveyors, others trying to set up new businesses - and within minutes came away with personal emails, LinkedIn profiles, scanned QR codes and advice. Everything happens online here and people are giving it away, or so it seems.