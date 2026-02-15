After bingeing a new Netflix drama, seconds later do you find yourself hurtling down a Google-hole, trawling the shit out of cast members’ backstories and the ins and outs of IRL plot lines? When a news event breaks onto the world’s front pages, do you immediately click into discovery mode, probing archival New York Times articles and devoting every spare moment to in-depth podcasts? If something smells wrong in your private life, do you pull a Coleen and sleuth your way through an ungodly amount of information, while putting other people on the spot to uncover the truth? Have you read any of the Epstein files?

If so, I salute you as a fellow philomath. Taken from Greek to describe a compulsive and sometimes overwhelming drive to learn, research and understand, philomaths are insatiable in their desire for info. In our keen-to-pathologise-everything-culture, this tendency has also been termed ‘information addiction’ and can be strongly connected to huge dopamine rushes. For me at least, it involves consuming vast amounts of data and engaging in relentless hunts to ferret out my personal conclusions on any given topic. When the penny finally drops, you can feel a true high, but it can also suck hours and hours of your time which could technically be spent on more pressing matters. Such deep dives can make one…. quite serious. Not so great at small talk perhaps? Somewhat obsessive? Guilty as charged.