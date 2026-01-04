If you feel a jarring, stop-start energy to this piece, it’s because it was written with no small amount of friction. Is there anything worse than 4th January? No hiding behind bank holidays, no more weekends or hedged days of leave. The new year is happening and even if you’re in the-bloody-Maldives-you-lucky-bastards, you’re probably coming home tonight. It’s all over and even worse than that, it’s already started again.

After the long summer holidays, the palpable relief that we’ve made it to September’s rentrée always comes with a sense of shiny new school shoe excitement. Even if I’m frazzled, I’m galvanised to round out the last quarter of the year before sliding into its festivities.

January is different. Apathy, lethargy, sedentary, January.



In fact, the depth of subterranean excavation (digging deep doesn’t cut it) required to manhandle myself back into my life is without annual comparison. It’s like every joint is drowning in syrup and my brain is set to torpor. When it feels like a Herculean task to make it to Sainsbury’s, starting a new book appears quite beyond the bounds of reality doesn’t it? Currently marooned in no-man’s land having gleefully pressed the ejector seat, I have very little inclination to dial home.



I often think we can’t face stopping because we’re scared we won’t be able to start again. What if we can’t turn the lights back on this time?