I wrote this piece earlier in the week and it’s already been overtaken by digital commentary, as is the way of any kind of discussion inspired by anything remotely viral. Once upon a time it was 15 minutes of fame, today’s front pages becoming tomorrow’s chip wrappers. Grandma over here is just asking can we pls take a breath so I can get a thought out, jeezlouise.

If you aren’t glued to your screens (or incongruously the U.S presidential election), you may have missed both the reference in the title and the context in which it arrived everywhere about a fortnight ago. Now I’ve spent successive summers taking care of Johnny Rotten and Alice Cooper 2.0 (my two children in case you didn’t get the reference), I well understand how easily ‘things’ can be missed. You can arrive back to school in September and feel like you’ve experienced a six week-long lobotomy.