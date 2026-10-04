Photo by elsie on Unsplash

I’m currently sledgehammering my brain through a re-education programme in a bid to finally take the intensity of life down a notch or two. Isn’t that what we’re all craving? Not the end of things as we know them, not a root and branch excavation of our routines and patterns of behaviour. Just a bit less for some of the time.

When I look around me at peers and colleagues, so many of them have experienced dramatic burnout in their early to mid-forties, prompted by the very special cocktail of our era’s skewed normality. Today, we’re all pretty clear that the ‘having-it-all’ schtick is a myth. But for all of those of us who have sunk so much investment into the lie, it’s almost impossible to extricate ourselves from it in practice. When your mortgage is predicated on a double income, there are significant implications to saying, you know what, this isn’t really working for me? Even when you can see the folly of the fantasy, there’s not always an emergency escape hatch.

Elsewhere, having kids later has meant multitasking familial responsibility at the same time as maternal responsibility – parents sandwiched between their kid’s holiday camps and taking nan to dementia society. And because we’ve all become so atomised, we’re doing all this without the broader village of community to plug the gaps. Then of course, there are the pressures of our economy – in the U.K., only the turmoil of the 1798-1822 Napoleonic era has matched the length of our current economic stagnation, a truth which we somehow seem unable to look straight in the face. Of course, the downturn has affected everyone, but millennials are the generation to break the pattern of the preceding century. We are part of the first cohort in 100 years who will - on average - neither out earn nor outperform our parents. As we hit our 40s, our aspirations have met reality and it bites.

Research confirms our forties are the unhappiest period of our lives – and that dip in satisfaction has proven even more significant amongst millennials. The midlife crisis may be a cliché, but the ‘U-shaped’ happiness curve (with contentment ratings soaring in our teens and from our mid 50s onwards, hitting the nadir in our late 40s) continues to be borne out by broad surveys. The decline in our wellbeing between youth and midlife is comparable in magnitude to the loss of a spouse or a job. Think about that – we’re as much unhappier at 40 than we were at 20 as we would be if our partner died.