Do you know what happens when you stop people pleasing? You start having bust ups.

This is perhaps the sneakiest consequence of ‘holding boundaries’ culture and certainly not one that’s advertised upfront. Though for anyone who has spent their life accommodating other people’s needs, you’ll probably know that a trembling fear of confrontation is at the dark heart of your behaviour.

As a distinction here, I’m not talking about that boiling, suppurating rage that may visit cyclically, though at least for me personally, the gaps between those cycles are getting as short as my temper. I’m not talking about some dude who cuts up your seven-year-old on a bike. Hell will never have any kind of fury more potent. No, here I’m talking about more considered conflicts. About standing your ground and expressing yourself in ways which might rub up against someone else. It is less ‘I’m going to punch you in the face you bellend,’ and more, ‘how did I ever marry someone who leaves nine pairs of shoes in the doorway?’