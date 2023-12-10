Do you take drugs? I mean illegally, illicitly and recreationally, rather than a cheeky Ibuprofen here and there? Did you use to use, but now decidedly don’t? Or are you still in for an occasional dabble? Amongst my peers I’m an outlier, simply because outside of booze, fags and a handful of puffs on a spliff in my teens, I’ve never taken any drugs. No class As, no class Bs. Not once. Before I go any further, I have absolutely minus zero judgement about an adult choosing to get out of their head. I care not how sloppy you got, nor what bilge you prattled out while under the influence. As a long-time cocktail connoisseur, I live full-time in a very similar glass house. I will however admit that hanging out with a crew in a K-hole is not my ultimate BNO* and I prefer getting into a DMC** with a girlfriend without having to shield my eyes from coke spittle. But brass tacks, I’m a libertarian. Though I must also confess to more recently considering how few lines there are in drug taking behaviours and that the near normalisation of the illegal trade has perhaps become…a little off.