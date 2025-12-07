Photo by Europeana on Unsplash

Well, this is a hot button topic isn’t it? If you spend any time ‘engaging’ in digital discourse, you’ll be more than aware that MEN and WOMEN are locked in a rager of a domestic RN. Once upon a time we only spoke of culture wars, but during this particular chapter of late-stage capitalism, it’s our left-right brain proclivities tearing us apart. Or they are if you live online, because there, even having a boyfriend is embarrassing (or Republican) these days.

The mudslinging comes from both sides –‘manchild’, ‘fuckboy’, ‘incel’ vs. ‘feminazis’, ‘misandrists’…’piggys’ (we can thank the leader of the Free World for that one). And those that cross the barricades? For the men who sympathise with female causes, it’s ‘simp’, ‘white knight’ or ‘cuck’, and for us girls it’s ‘pick-me,’ aka the women who betray their sex in order to curry favour with men. Gender politics in cyberspace (this word sounds very Millennium Dome doesn’t it?) equate to a fragile, febrile and feverish landscape. I’m not looking to stoke any more fires.

Instead, my own story is one of later life discovery, as I have, to all intents and purposes, lived an incredibly female-dominated and focused life.

I was raised in a matriarchy by my mum who I both adore and also slightly fear which I still believe is a great shorthand for female power. I went to an all-girls school and have since spent my career working pretty much exclusively with other women. At Grazia magazine, as a representative example, the ratio was 50 women to two men. I have a female literary editor, a female partnerships director and am part of an agency which is without exception, a sisterhood. For most of my life I have only had female friends. At least 90% of my phonebook contacts are female; my Instagram audience is 94.2% female globally. I am drawn to the feminine and she is drawn to me.

Yes, I’ve known of boys and men, but aside from some salad days loose ties, the only ones I’ve ever known properly are my two husbands, my brother, and two dads. As a sum of deep interactions across a lifetime, this is pretty paltry, especially as I’m related to two of the five by blood.

I always think the universe delivered me a pair of sons as a way of trying to rebalance my experience of the world. ‘Haha, she who believes she knows the world, spin on this’. Needless to say, #boymom wasn’t on my bingo card. When my pregnancy sex tests came back, I was firstly shocked, then burst into tears, so overwhelmed as I was at the unfamiliarity of what lay ahead. Raising men. Sometimes I still look at my sons and wonder how I could have ever made them, especially as they’re both slugs, snails and puppy dogs’ tails. Rambunctious, mud-smeared, bath-averse. My life is football pitches and Pokémon, Donkey Kong and diarrhoea songs. Not a Sylvanian Family character to be found. And good God I tried, but my eldest removed the eyes from the dolly I gave him, while Barbie’s hair was shorn as if she’d been caught in wartime crossfire.