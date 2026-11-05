St Clement, 180 The Thames

Ever since I was a child, old London has captured my fantasies. The city of Christopher Wren and Pudding Lane, the Tower, the Globe; the palaces of the Strand. To this day, every single night before each of my sons fall into their reverie, I sing them ‘Oranges & Lemons… say the bells of St Clement’s.’ They have heard that nursery rhyme every day of their lives, and I dread the evening my eldest asks me to stop. I share all this because a stay at the newly opened St Clement, the first hotel from Soho House founder Nick Jones since he stepped back from his network of private members clubs, was more than just a warm bed for the night. It felt historic for my family.

I’ve eaten several times already at the hotel’s brasserie (French cuisine, think a step up from Balthazar, incredible lighting, exquisite design and tableware details), and can confirm that it’s starry and festive in that clinky glasses, twinkly lights way. Last time I was chowing down on my baked trout, I looked up and saw Matt Damon stride to his table, no jokes. The late-night bar, Bobbis (which has a 3am license) is also truly cool and feels like you’ve been invited to an amazing house party by someone with a property budget several leagues beyond yours.

The vast bed in a corner Studio room, street facing; Slippers for all sizes.

So, what about the hotel itself? My abiding takeaway is one of generosity and modern service. We stayed across two rooms – one 700ft Studio and a second 460 ft Bedroom, both with street (rather than river) side views. Both rooms were huge for the price (yes, we are in F-off five-star territory here, but value is still relative) and have been designed in whispered elegance by Eagle + Hodges studio. There was absolutely nothing flashy, over-done or overly precious, though everything was flawlessly finished - the contractors are clearly artists at their craft. Both rooms enjoyed ceiling to floor windows - the Studio room was on a corner, almost perched in the rainy cityscape, four stories in the sky. TVs were hidden behind vintage mirrors; the palette was neutral with a colour pop – tactile ‘Rutland’ sofas in snowy upholstery paired with a red bordered carpet and cherry lacquered bespoke cabinetry. With two boys under nine I initially felt like I was going to have a heart attack – but as everything was scotched there wasn’t really any need to feel on edge. The rooms were just so calm, as if the air was stiller and clearer inside.

There’s no kerfuffle when you check in or out and service is the opposite of forced formality – casual but exemplary. Hot drinks are provided without charge through the stay, the mini bar snacks, and in the Studio room mini bar drinks, are also complimentary. Bathroom vanities are stacked with products from in-the-know British beauty brands – sheet masks from Reome, deodorant balm from AKT - all of it at your courtesy to take away.

The inviting fire in the hotel lobby, cherry red bespoke cabinetry hides a mini bar full of complimentary treats.

While it’s an obviously swanky destination, our children were never made to feel out of place which has so often been my experience with high end hospitality. It didn’t feel awkward that we had them with us at any point. The team had bought them little Lego sets; there were gentle body washes and shampoos just for them as well as mini towelling robes, slippers and hot chocolates to warm their cockles. I’ve stayed in lots of serious hotels across the world, grand dames with iconic suites and I’ve never experienced this kind of largesse as standard.

For those looking to keep their wellness on track, there’s a gym storage bench at the end of the bed, though a whopping 25,000 sq ft health club will be opening soon, complete with a 25m pool overlooking the Thames. Sign me up.

The location is always going to be sticking point for some – we’re about two and a half miles from Mayfair and for a certain clientele, no matter how big the rooms and cool or creative the vibe, they won’t leave their stomping ground. Of course, that will act as a – potentially welcome - filter for the hotel population. We loved being on the river and walked down to The Tate Modern and back over the wobbly bridge to take in St Paul’s. Covent Garden with its shops and hubbub and theatreland are all just a stroll away. I loved how art expresses the heritage of the area - as with the watercoloured 1799 Horwood plan of the City of London which takes pride of place in the lobby. For me personally, it’s a side of London which has always buckled into my imagination – for many tourists it will be a chance to see the capital and the river itself from an entirely new angle.

The Cherry Orchard, The Harold Pinter Theatre

A more traditional play for you this month, Chekhov no less. But while the subject matter - an aristocratic Russian family struggling to adapt to sweeping social and political change and about to lose their ancestral seat - may be serious, The Cherry Orchard is a barrel of laughs. This new adaptation by Conor McPherson follows the plight of Madame Ranevskaya (Kristen Scott Thomas) – returning to her hometown to face the loss of her glorious family estate, complete with the titular cherry orchard after defaulting on the mortgage.

Madame is a sentimental spendthrift who has whittled away the dregs of her grand family’s fortunate on romantic dalliances and extravagant foibles in Paris. Her first name, Lyubov, translates literally as love – and her kindness and generosity unfortunately dovetails with indulgence and a total incapability to take any kind of responsibility for herself, her children or those who rely on her. Even when her predicament is spelt out, she ducks and dives into denial, champagne flutes and jolly parties. Lyubov remains the definition of delulu.

The modernised script felt credible, as well as earthy and bawdy at times - Downton Abbey this ain’t. Expect plenty of references to testicles. I found myself laughing out loud – big belly laughs which took me by surprise - at so many of the quips, mostly delivered by the household’s underlings. Probably earning the most guffaws of the night was Firs, a decrepit elderly former serf whose final plight devastatingly underlined the moral bankruptcy of the feudal and aristocratic systems. In our own eat the rich moment, The Cherry Orchard represents a more nuanced appraisal of those born with a silver spoon in their mouths, but it certain doesn’t let the poshos off the hook. You couldn’t help but wonder what was to come for these relics of the old world – the eggs which Lenin would soon break to make his omelette.

Impala, Wardour Street, W1

Will Impala go down as the hottest London restaurant opening of 2026? It’s certainly contender. From chef Meedu Saad (formerly of Kiln) and the team behind Brat and Mountain – both restaurants where chefs like to eat – the menu was always going to be what my girlfriend Henni describes as ‘trendy.’ Small plates, unusual vegetable dishes and obscure cuts of meat all cooked over an open fire – right up my personal strasse. But in mining Egyptian and North African culinary heritage and introducing us to a new food vocabulary - sheftalia (Cypriot sausage), Eish baladi (Egyptian wholegrain bread), molokhia (Egyptian jute mallow soup), Impala does that amazing thing where food transports you to another time and place. Instead of catering to the audience it invites you to add to your repertoire.

I loved the grilled short rib, the bird’s tongue pasta (orzo) with oxtail and the already insta-famous date and pistachio custard tart. I was on the 0%, but the table ordered a bottle of Slovakian orange wine and martinis – both of which were given the seal of approval by friends, one a chef and another a restauranteur.

My one caveat is that unlike a sexy, hole in the wall joint like Kiln, packed with the kind of people who are willing to wait three hours for a stool at the bar, the vibe at Impala was much more ‘our concierge got us this booking.’ Tables were either all male or all female – and the masculine tables especially felt corporate and boozy. Obviously, everyone should have the chance to enjoy this beautiful food, it just felt more Berkeley Square than Soho, which I’m sure is down to its hottest table in town hype. Next time, I’ll go for a counter spot rather than sit amongst the big boy dinners playing out in the main room.

Cézanne & Us, Grand Palais, Paris

‘I have to work all the time, but not to achieve the finish that earns the admiration of fools.’ Cézanne 1874

If last month’s Renoir covered the saccharine side of Impressionism, the Grand Palais’ Cézanne et Nous explores the robust, propulsive, progressive side of the movement. Cézanne is the ultimate artist’s artist, a Superman figure credited with bridging the gap between impressionism and abstraction. His radical contention that all of nature could be reduced to basic geometric shapes – the cube, cylinder, sphere and cone - predated everything that was to come from Cubism, Synchronism, Fauvism and beyond.

It’s Cézanne role in inspiring others from Picasso to Mondrian to Peter Doig which structures the exhibition, and that dynamic is curated with such taste and wit. His works are placed, mirror-like next to paintings, photographs and sculptures which were directly inspired by them, while key works showing the evolution of his technique and attitudes to form take us on a journey of unravelling. There is no mimicry, instead, the works and artists appear engaged in a conversation about the future of art. This was particularly potent in the room featuring Cézanne’s preoccupation with Montagne Saint Victorie which he painted 80 times in his lifetime. The motif has been used by so many other artists of all shapes and stripes and to see all the interpretations sitting alongside each other was such a compelling example of legacy. The show is an homage to the G.O.A.T – with other huge talents bowing down to the power of Cézanne’s palette and claiming him as their own. I enjoyed it immensely.

Until Jan 27th, 2027

The Grand Pigalle Experimental, Paris

Where should I stay in Paris is something I’m constantly asked and it’s a question for which there is only one answer: what’s your credit line like? Whether you’re on the left or right bank, in a ritzy or hip arrondissement, hotel stays in the French capital can be eye-wateringly expensive and the rooms are often so small you wonder how the builders managed to get the bed in. Over the years I’ve done everything from hostels with bunks to EUR 10,000/night suites on someone else’s dime. I don’t need to tell you which one I prefer.

When I’m travelling with girlfriends, we always look to cut costs. I’m happy to take the metro anywhere and I’m on top of the city’s geography, so location doesn’t really come into it for me. Pigalle (between the 9e and 18e), specifically the area known as SoPi (South Pigalle) has become my Paris ends because the hotels are so reasonable, it’s close to Gare du Nord – you can walk it with a roller bag in about 20 minutes – and it’s got that bohemian bourgeois feel. Definitely edgier than any of the hotels I used to be put up in by luxury brands, that’s for sure.

The Grand Pigalle Experimental is part of a bigger chain with rooms in nearly every European hotspot from Verbier to Ibiza to Porto - there are three in Paris alone. My friend and I stayed together in a SoPi Balcony room which starts at £190/nt and while the room itself was bijou, it had a good-sized bathroom and a broad balcony which offered a great view down on to the road below. There was a neat, delicious smelling restaurant for breakfast, lunch and dinner and the service was really helpful – most unParisian. One of the staff walked me halfway to the post office and when I left a bag of gifts behind in a hurry, they were slick at getting it back to me in London just a couple of days later. It’s about half the price of Soho House around the corner, it’s much fresher than Le Pigalle hotel which has gone to rack and ruin and I like it much more than the Hôtel Rochechouart on the main boulevard – though you can get a room there starting from £109 and it has a really beautiful dining room.