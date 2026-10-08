In my former career, I wrote hundreds of reviews but have very much fallen out of the habit. I will admit to being a glass half full arbiter - I’ll always try and offer a shit sandwich with redeeming slices of bread because I know what it takes to create anything and unleash it on the world. Since there’s so much negativity everywhere, I really believe in trying to foster some level of optimism; as a teacher I’d be more carrot than stick. However, if something is lazy, poor quality, a rip off or horrendously up its own ass, I’ll not be shy to share.

Once a month, there will be a midweek missive covering five experiences - it might be a new beauty treatment or a new eatery; it might be a movie, play or gallery show. I may have discovered a new brand or fallen for a new product. Clearly, we’re definitely not reinventing the wheel here, but who doesn’t love a good rec? So, without further ado, welcome to the inaugural ESOG Monthly Review.

1. Bloodsport: After Helen of Troy, Theatre Royal Stratford East

Director Ava Pickett’s follow up to the smash west end hit 1536, Bloodsport reimagines Helen of Troy’s homecoming after the 10-year war waged in her name. But she’s not returned to classical Sparta as in the original Greek myth, but instead deposited, blood saturated and battle weary to a modern-day Essex living room complete with arched alcoves and a framed Live, Laugh Love poster.

If 1536 lit a fire of female rage in your guts, Bloodsport will serve only to stoke it further. Set in an apocalyptic England ravaged by a decade of conflict against ‘foreigners’, the mood of palpable violence and aggression greased by political populism feels incredibly ominous. There were moments when I found myself oxygen deprived, completely caught up in the dread conjured brilliantly by Ethan Moorhouse as the Messenger – a Puck-ish narrator clad in Adidas sweatpants with a Clacton tat on his bicep.

To anyone unacquainted with Homer – or Christopher Nolan’s Odyssey – the myth that Helen, the most beautiful women in the world, sparked a bloody war by leaving her husband Menelaus for Paris of Troy is an archetype for both ancient and modern misogyny. Scapegoating a woman for systemic male violence, imperial ambition and bloodlust is a blueprint which cyclically resurfaces. I’ve just finished listening to a podcast series about Robespierre’s Terror regime in post-Revolutionary France and the echoes between Marie Antoinette’s vilification and the way Helen was used as a symbol to unite hatred feels uncanny.

But back to Essex, where Pickett’s script is so quick and disarmingly, darkly funny you never feel like you are being lectured on the perils of patriarchy. That doesn’t mean you won’t leave feeling a queasiness about the traumas perpetuated against women so often in their name. Michelle Dockery makes Helen a morally ambiguous lead – does she ‘ask’ for some of the attention? Is she cruel and unnatural in her abandonment of her child? Should it matter either way? I also loved Laura Aikman’s portrayal of Helen’s childhood BFF-turned tradwife Cee. Whether its female complicity keeping patriarchy afloat or collaboration as a trauma response is up to you to decide. The ending – which speaks directly to intersectionality within feminism - will have you jumping out of your seat. At just 33, Pickett’s star is so squarely on the rise, I now can’t wait to see what she does with the script for Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Jehanne D’Arc (out in 2028).

Run ends 10th October, Stratford East, SOLD OUT

2. The Hart, Marylebone

I will absolutely cover new openings here, but I’m mentioning The Hart, because I’ve eaten there three times this month, so it’s somewhat edged out the competition. It’s not even the newest of Public House’s (The Pelican, Fat Badger, The Hero, Canteen, Cece’s) gaffs – that would be The Horses in Clerkenwell, the recently unfurled seafood address. My husband went to the soft launch there and said it was excellent, so when I get to it, I’ll add my take too.

The Hart has been trading for a year and it remains as reliably atmospheric and rammed as it has ever been. I love eating right at the top on the fourth floor, preferably the ultra cosy corner sofa area right next to the fire. Lined and rafted with wooden beams, the space feels womb-like, replete with organic shapes and curvilinear structures. One of my dinners went on for nearly five hours and I didn’t even notice, because time somehow gets warped in there. Notably, I’m still sober, so I can’t even blame the negronis.

The food is delicious, unexpected and while I cringe to write this, honest. What I mean by that is that it doesn’t come with lots of airs and graces, just great produce, clever but not showy flavours, no smoke, no mirrors. There are standout dishes that people come back for – unfortunately I’m allergic to banana so I haven’t tasted their famous banoffee pie, but every bastard assures me it’s as good as fabled. My personal favourites this month have been the sugar snap peas with almond and creamy shavings of cheese, the pot roast chicken and mash (I die) and the fried aubergine with spelt. I’ve had the chocolate parfait with cherry twice and it was chef’s kiss.

Since my husband opened a restaurant last year, what I’ve learnt is that one of the true markers of longevity in hospitality is consistency. It doesn’t matter that the kitchen was on fire (figuratively) last Saturday night, sending out exquisite plates to every cover. If you can’t recreate the same quality at 9pm on a Tuesday, you’re going to struggle. What I love about the Hart and actually all the Public House properties is the unbelievable consistency. If you order what you ordered last week, you will get the same thing. This isn’t the same as predictability – it is a question of reliable excellence and value which keeps punters coming back. And in my case, it has clearly worked.

It is also, still such a vibe. Dinner and a cheeky snog on the stairs before a nightcap below in the bustle is my recipe for a perfect night out with my fella. And this is the venue for that.

Corner of Chiltern & Blandford Street, W1U 7JA

3. Renata Nunes Acupuncture

I’ve been getting acupuncture since my mid-twenties to help me with too many ailments to count. From IBS to anxiety to conception to migraines to neck spasms, there are few things that acupuncture hasn’t supported me with. A couple of years ago, I lost my long-term acupuncturist Saffron to the call of the countryside, but I met Renata through a press appointment, and she has become my go-to when tides get choppy. I was always used to getting very old school, no-frills acupuncture – with Renata who has residencies at 180 The Strand and The Method in Notting Hill, things are swankier. She was a starry client list, and the beautiful surroundings of the treatment rooms makes it feel more of a spa than a medical experience.

But when you get down to brass tacks, Renata is simply an incredibly qualified practitioner. With 20 years of experience in physiotherapy, holistic therapy and Traditional Chinese Medicine, she got into acupuncture in her native Brazil through injuries sustained as a young ballet student. First training in physiotherapy, she graduated in TCM under Master Liu Chi Ming, a lauded teacher in the Jinzhen Taoist lineage nearly 15 years ago.

I’ve had facial acupuncture with Renata which is combined with LED therapy as well as systemic acupuncture treatments to rebalance the body. I’ve written about the hormonal challenges I’ve been experiencing and trying to get back to some kind of equilibrium with my health and energy. Now I’m feeling a little less, ‘let me be buried here in my duvet’, making an appointment with Renata was exactly the ticket I needed. Sometimes in acupuncture I get this powerful pulse through my body from my gut up to my chest and it’s like popping a balloon. Afterwards I walked around like a woman freshly reborn. Hard recommend.

rkntherapist.com, appointments from £190.

4. Will Young, White City House

Please do not unsubscribe. I promise, my next gig review will not be a Pop Idol winner from 25 years ago – though at least we can establish this monthly list is not just about cool chasing. I didn’t go to see Will Young last week because I am a long-time fan, in fact, his oeuvre generally passed me by outside of Leave Right Now, circa 2003. But I’ve been going to a lot of White City House’s live sessions over the past six months with a committed band of girlfriends and while they may not be cutting edge bookings, the quality has been high, the space is intimate and every time I’ve come away feeling touched by the nostalgia.

Will has just announced a 16-date 25th anniversary tour which will doubtless be wonderful for his devoted fans. If I can give any of those a taster of what to expect, he was strict (no talking at the front), bawdy (some outrageous anecdotes which I won’t spoil for you lest he has no new jokes) and incredibly confident in his musicality. Singing with just a pianist – the Sicilian composer/producer/musical director Christian Dinh Gulino, he danced around his set list taking us from Evergreen to a cover of Clare Maguire’s Elizabeth Taylor to Summertime. It’s the tone of his voice which is so distinctive – for anyone who was serenaded the first time around you’ll doubtless find yourself swooning once again.

Will Young, Evergreen Tour Tickets

5. Renoir in Love, National Gallery

Speaking of sentimentality, let’s go meet the master. Yesterday, as my shoes sloshed around central London, facing one of those mornings when rain beds in for the long haul before you even broach your front door, I was looking for any kind of Scotty to beam me up. And what could be more heartening than Renoir in Love at the National Gallery? Aside from pulling the ejector cord on a filthy day in the capital, surely being reminded of pleasures both intimate and grandiose would turn my frown upside down.

A moment of tenderness caught between siblings, a subtle lean over a garden fence to draw in closer to a beau. Dancing at an outdoor café, swimming in an unpolluted river. The unparalleled contentment of a completed luncheon, dirty plates piled high, and coffees served. Renoir is a man who implicitly understands la belle vie – in fact, he was one of its prime architects.

Unlike many of the impressionists, Renoir didn’t use his canvasses to expose social or political injustice - his Paris was edge-free - morally and politically either ambiguous or compliant. Also, unlike other notable impressionists, Renoir came from a lower-class background – perhaps he’d seen his fair share of hardship and didn’t fancy dwelling on it. “I know it’s hard to get people to admit

that a painting can be great painting and still be happy,” he lamented, “There are enough annoying things in life, without us creating more.”

As a defence of escapism, Renoir’s argument is sound enough, and there’s no doubt that his canvases uplift with their luminosity and sentimentality. Yet even rain-sodden and depleted, I couldn’t quite manage to go along with all the jolliness. Admittedly I’m not Impressionism’s biggest fan – there’s something about the vague, opaque pastel prettiness which I’ve always found insipid – literally wishy washy. But with Renoir in particular, there’s a feeling that you’re getting a greeting card version of happiness and an Emily in Paris-esque version of the French capital. Particularly when you think about what Paris was really like in the 1870s.

Sanitised joy has never really done it for me. I see beauty in the corners that Renoir has rounded and sanded down, and as lovely as it all is, I just can’t quite connect with his sun-dappled world with chaste romantic frissons around the back of every rowing boat. There is also the catastrophic moment when he abandons the ruse of impressionism to focus in his later career on more classical subjects – only to create the grotesque The Great Bathers, 1884-7, an entirely disjoined work which looks like the result of a ChatGPT prompt to turn a porn threesome into a late 19th century masterpiece. Not only does it expose his patchy taste, but it also makes you see how formulaic much of what preceded it really was. I’m sure it will be a smashing success, but it was not my tasse de thé.

Until 31 January, National Gallery