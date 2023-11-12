I’ve had a really good run lately. Lots of you will have travelled with me through less fortunate streaks and watched the familiar downward spiral many of us get caught up in as we navigate stormy seasons. But right now, I’m making hay and doing my utmost to savour the sunshine. Acknowledging when the going is good is so important because it helps keep things in perspective when the tide turns—by now, we all know something different can be around the corner. So, when I received two DMs this week in quick succession commenting on my life, it set off a chain of abstract thoughts on how difficult it can be to deal with other people’s sunny seasons.