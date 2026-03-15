Photo by Inna on Unsplash

While standing in the coffee van queue post drop-off this week, a girlfriend began recounting a story about an acquaintance who’d recently taken early retirement. This newly fun-employed mate was thrilled - as she should be - but there was one sticking point: how would she now answer the dreaded ‘so, what do you do?’ question. While deeply content with her career choice, when it came to her public identity, there was a new vacuum she just wasn’t sure how to fill. And it bothered her.

Amongst stay at home mums, the tension is all too familiar. ‘Housewife’ and ‘SAHM’ can feel retro, especially when so many modern mums are propping up family businesses or their partner’s careers in countless ways. A few of my circle are even on the payroll, performing as many PA duties as a team of executive assistants. Yet ‘beating heart of this family which cannot function logistically, financially or emotionally without my labour’ remains a niche and underused descriptor. ‘Just a mum’ or ‘I don’t work,’ end up serving as depressing gap fillers all too often.

Many of my ex-colleagues, especially ones who have gone on to start families, open their Instagram bio with ‘ex-editor’ or with their former roles at high status fashion brands or publications. ‘I used to work at Condé Nast’. Whenever a magazine or newspaper describes me in print, it’s as ‘former fashion editor Katherine Ormerod.’ We all understand why people reach for the shorthand. ‘I work at KPMG’ immediately confers all manner of meaning. You’re successful, you’re professional and should be taken seriously; you’re middle class and wealthy and well educated enough to make it over the corporate threshold. ‘I’m a lawyer’ = smart and wealthy. ‘I’m in PR’ = social butterfly with lots of perks. But when you step away from those labels and titles - especially if it’s into a new and less status loaded space - what is left? How do you sell yourself as… just a person? No wonder so many hark back to their professional glory days.