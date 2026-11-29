Women dread losing their looks. Or so we are told. The global anti-aging market is worth somewhere in the region of $91 billion*, so I suppose the received wisdom bears out. I’ve enjoyed the pep of a skin booster or two, though along with my general sense of ennui this year, I’ve lost the poke to turn my face into a pin cushion. But yes, of course, I have felt the lament about the physical manifestations of age-related degeneration, I have mirrors in my house.

Yes, it’s a shame to see one’s own under eye sockets hollow. But as I’ve never perceived myself as a beauty, I’ve never felt a serious level of jeopardy. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve done the absolute best with what my parents gave me, but that’s a skill that doesn’t wane with age. You can be fabulous at 97 - just add a Hermès silk scarf and cat eye shades, et voila, Madame has arrived. Style has always been my antidote to beauty standards and unless we’re set to experience a communist revolution, I’m sure my collection of rollnecks will see me through. Anyway, I attract more attention at 42 than I did at 21 and since I already live with three blokes, I’m not really desirous of more honey for that kind of trap.

What I have based my self-esteem, identity and confidence on however, is my mind. I may not be Gisele, but I am quick witted and that has been, through my own lens, my defining handle into the world. Verbosity, linguistic acrobats, the art of a good comeback. Snap, snap, snap.

When you command language in an innate and casually proficient way, you possess a power in every room. Even when you’re young, naive and otherwise vulnerable, an enhanced lyrical arsenal helps you dance through doors. I can be convincing; perhaps I have convinced you once or twice.

The loss of this power has meant so so much more to me than the explosion of crow’s feet and thread veins across my skin. Sadly, there’s no slick of red lipstick, or vial of muscle relaxant available to mask mental sluggishness. That is something far more terrifying to me than how I wake up looking.

Brain fog is such a cutesy euphemism for hormonally influenced cognitive clouding. The fact that we base all this terminology on the weather is equally annoying - storms pass, often in an hour or so. I’ve been living with restricted visibility all year. Yes, it is temporary in that sometimes I find myself back in my flow. It is not mental degeneration with no route back, or at least I hope it isn’t. I’m sure I’m not the only one Googling ‘early onset dementia’ in the small hours of the morning. But to suggest it’s a temporary, passing mist is offensive.

I say Somerset when I mean Wiltshire. I can’t remember anyone’s children’s or dog’s names - both equally likely to offend. I get to the front door and have to ask my husband what the metal thing is that opens the door. I can’t remember my sort code, the one I’ve had since I was 16. I’m late for meetings and get the days of get-togethers muddled. I arrive at the front of the coffee queue and for the life of me, I can’t recall my hot drink order. People knock on my door to meet me at a designated time. Unfortunately, I’m in Marylebone. Occasionally I see the look of confusion on my face; it is pitiful. It is powerless.