Passion - a barely controllable emotion

Practice - carry out or perform (a particular activity, method, or custom) habitually or regularly in order to acquire, improve or maintain proficiency in it.



I write to you on the cusp of a new year. Whatever your plans this evening, I commend them, whether you’re embracing jomo on the sofa or fomo on the tiles, there is no right way to see the new year in. No doubt both can be equally as miserable or joyful depending far more on where you are in the curvature of your life. I’ve personally had few memorable NYEs. The last one that really left an indelible impression was at the millennium and that was mostly because my dad let me go out carousing aged 16. But that was 24 years ago now and the rest have folded into each other, probably the result of far too much bolly and the burnout-level stress of combined family get-togethers. IYKYK.



If we accept that going out on NYE is mostly a mirage of fun (more getting crushed by crowds off their tits, walking around in blistered feet trying to find a cab at 12.36, spending the cost of a city break to partake etc), while staying in—depending on the company—can feel like a sad Tuesday. No matter what you’re up to, the only logical response is to discount St Sylvester’s as a measure of anything. You can be vibrant and popular and sensational and still find yourself ushering in the next 365 days watching Jools Holland’s Hootenanny. Promise.



Instead, I’ve always loved New Year’s Day, or when I used to drink to oblivion, January 2nd. There is something so fresh, bright and shiny new about the start of the calendar. Obviously, there is no clean slate for any of us, especially as we approach or pass into our middle life, but the pause to reset our feet is a little opportunity. In the middle year months, who doesn’t feel stuck in the cogs? That claustrophobic sense that wheels are pulling us inexorably along paths we haven’t always chosen? For this short window, there is the chance to wriggle free, if only for a moment.



During this time, rather than making instantly breakable resolutions—spoiler alert: pain au chocolat will remain one of my key food groups—I’m always thinking about the ways I can shift the heartbeat of my life towards greater contentment. Over the years, I’ve worked out that my personal pulse operates along two distinct streams. Firstly, there are the things that quicken your breath. The passions, the joys, the people, the places, the achievements that leave you with a gut-deep sense of fulfilment and satisfaction. The highlight reel, as you will. But there’s also the monthly, weekly, daily rhythm of habits that make these majestic triumphs all possible. They might be things you do to better your time on this planet, or to better yourself. They may just be things you do to keep your feet tethered to the ground. They are quite simply the actions that create the framework for your ambitions and the tranquillity of mind needed to pursue your plans and most cherished desires.