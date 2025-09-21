Last week, I found myself in a conversation with a man who looked and sounded exactly like the imaginary husband I’d fantasied about when I was a younger woman. He was erudite and educated, had bucketloads of EQ and could engage on a deep level with child psychology. We had read similar books and noticed similar patterns. He was handsome in a non-flashy, brainy way, with a happy, open face and an olive complexion. I have no idea if he was wealthy or successful, or what his background or family situation is or was, but then none of that has ever really factored for me. He was definitely the kind of man my family had in mind, and I can see exactly why.

Before you wonder, I don’t know this bloke from Adam and a year into my marriage, my eye is hardly on the wander. Instead, this moment of clarity ties into a question I was asked earlier this month by a reader, or it will do if you bear with me.

The question was: how do I maintain my long-term relationship through periods of intense individual growth? It is an absolute banger of a quandary for those in midlife, with many of us navigating relationships which have now passed the decade (if not two) marker. And when we really break it down, the crux of the problem is actually how we keep relationships going when we are no longer the same people who first met.