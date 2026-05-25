Before I gave birth, I knew precisely nothing about children. I had one brother just two years younger and my family was massively atomised, touching only my closest kin - grandparents, an aunt and two kindly great aunts. I had one cousin who lived abroad and I wasn’t involved in her upbringing. It sounds ridiculous now, but I can’t remember holding a baby before I held my own. I certainly hadn’t changed a nappy, done a feed or had any conception of mastitis, baby blues or nipple covers. I signed up to the most transformative, challenging and at times brutal role of my life entirely blind. I was so sure I knew I wanted to be a mother, without ever knowing what being a mother was.

A generation later, while I maintain that you can never hope to truly perceive the metamorphosis of matrescence until you cross the Rubicon (/eject child out of your body) it would be far harder to be as wholeheartedly ignorant as I was. And that is because of social media and the immediacy, intimacy and intensity with which it has enabled us to communicate the day to day relentlessness of modern motherhood.

When I had my first son, the shock was palpable. It was a car crash on every level and I felt more adrift than I could have ever imagined. Living in a tiny flat on the second floor with no outside space in a built up area of the capital city where ambulances wailed all day and night, where we would regularly be awoken by fist fights, raging house parties or cars on fire on our doorstep was the first suboptimal situation. Having no friends with children, no family in the country and no plan of how to build any kind of community was probably the second issue. And then physicality of the challenge - both in terms of my body and my baby’s. I had more than 20 stitches and an undiagnosed prolapse; my baby cried for 6 or 7 hours every single day, writhing in pain and vomiting constantly. And it didn’t get better until he was around three, by which point I’d given birth twice again, once to a little girl with genetic mutations which weren’t compatible with life and then to another little boy who had such bad reflux he dropped under the second centile in weight. It was hard to look at every vertebrae of his spine jutting out - the knowledge that your baby is failing to thrive; that you couldn’t feed him no matter how hard you tried.

All this and more I shared online. And as much as I was always clearly obsessed with my kids, it really wasn’t that aspirational. For all its joys, of which there are many, there are plenty of aspects of motherhood which, quite frankly, are not aspirational at all. Had it been me watching it unfold in real time, it would have made me feel uneasy. If I hadn’t been so biologically driven to procreate, if I’d been sitting more gingerly on the fence, it might very well have put me off. For all the solidarity and community that we have built through the authentic reflections on our everyday realities as parents, there is no doubt that mumfluencers - or indeed just mums who post the highs and lows online - have also provided cautionary tales.

Which brings us to the declining birth rate. As John Burn-Murdoch reports in the FT, in more than two-thirds of the world’s 195 countries, the average number of children born to each woman has fallen below the “replacement rate” of 2.1. In 66 countries, the average is now closer to one than to two. In some, the most common number of children born to each woman is zero. This is not a rich nations issue. Mexico now has a lower birth rate than America while the Middle East and North Africa have seen their birth rate nose dive since 2015. We’ve all heard about the broad, long term social, cultural and economic forces which have been slowly and incrementally influencing this demographic shift. But what Burn-Murdoch reveals is how dramatically the decline has accelerated over the past ten years. While there are obviously a multiplicity of factors involved in our dwindling fertility, the most recent plunge, he argues persuasively, ‘appears connected with our use of technology.’