Like many parents this week, my mind has been swirling with a smorgasbord of responsibilities and concerns as I’ve epically failed at my hard launch into the new school year. The train strike, a painful settling-in schedule for my youngest and utter parental burnout has not left me, shall we euphemistically say, in a great place. In this febrile environment, I’ve also been listening to podcasts about impending AI destruction. I now know what Singularity means – don’t Google it if you’re also not in a great place. I feel very much burdened with thorny thoughts and fears but have fortunately made the decision not to unburden myself by disseminating them to you.

Instead, I want to lighten the mood and go back to a question from the halcyon days of my recent, yet faraway past: what do I wear for the new season? For anyone who has stumbled across this weekly joyride through the shitshow of midlife, you may not be aware that once upon a time I was a properly fashionable person. I have a Master’s degree in Fashion History and Theory from the London College of Fashion and I spent my twenties and early thirties working on fashion magazines including Sunday Times Style, Grazia and Glamour. I had the huge fortune of experiencing the last glory days of magazine publishing with its toxic, Prada wearing devil bosses and business class flights. I sat front row at Marc Jacobs at New York Fashion Week; I’ve interviewed lots of the greats. I was also, by dint of the job description, a professional shopper.

Over the past decade, while working as a content creator, my interest in catwalk culture has waned with the rest of the world’s, but I still absolutely love clothes. However, these days because of the aforementioned responsibilities and the fact that I work predominantly from home, I find that when it comes to dressing myself, I get stuck in frequent ruts. And none of those crevices are more trench-like than immediately after the summer holidays.