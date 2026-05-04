As a woman who didn’t have a distinct friendship group until her late thirties, I always feel so much empathy when readers tell me they feel lonely or disconnected. From my own experience, I know how easy it is to feel like a loser, that you’re unpopular or that you’re not ever going to find deep or reliable friendships. I know I felt desperately that I’d missed the boat on all of that, especially during my first four years of motherhood. Of course, lots of people aren’t in the market for an ultra-tight group of mates; perhaps they even find the idea claustrophobic. And that’s entirely normal too. But because I have always yearned for a deeply embedded social circle (specifically of women), I’m well-acquainted with both the lament for and anxiety about friendship. So, when I was asked my opinion on how often you ‘should’ see your friends my DMs this week, the question definitely resonated.

The U.K is in the midst of what has been described as a friendship recession. In an ONS survey conducted in October, 28% of 30-to-49-year-olds say that they feel lonely often, always or some of the time - the highest percentage amongst all age groups. Female midlife loneliness is a widespread and often silent public health issue, created in part by the isolation of modern motherhood (some research says 80-90% of new mothers feel lonely), the caring roles which women disproportionately shoulder and the impact of peri and menopause. Social disconnection in our era has been fuelled by all sorts of generational shifts including WFH culture, the decline in membership to civic society (think local social groups like unions, working clubs and charities), the rise of individualism in the social media age and our fraying social fabric (sorry this sounds fucking bleak, but better to cut to the chase).

For mothers, changing family structures have ransacked the village it once took to raise younglings and so many of us find ourselves holding the baby in solitary situations. If we don’t have an office to go back to and none of our friends are having kids, who do you hang out with as you acclimate to parent pace? I went full weeks without seeing anyone else except my husband and baby; ten hours a day with just my non-verbal progeny. It had such an influence on my self-esteem and mental health.