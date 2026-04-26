Three years ago, I did my first dry January. I can’t remember now what prompted it, maybe it was health worries or a growing acknowledgement that booze wasn’t going down in the same way it used to. Perhaps I’d just been extra sozzled over the Chrizzie period and had a visceral need for sobriety. Outside of pregnancy, when I didn’t drink mainly out of terror, I’d consumed an alcoholic beverage nearly every single day since I was 18. Not lots and lots usually. More, a beer or G&T when I got home from work or when I was cooking, then a glass of wine with dinner. Of course, there were the occasional evenings when things got spicy through my teens and twenties, but mainly I just liked the taste and the sense of ‘switching off’ that alcohol offers.

My job really cemented this kind of drinking into my routine - when you go out for dinner three times a week and are greeted with a cocktail pre-dinner then an ever-flowing font of free wine through three courses, it can quickly become habitual. My husband is now a part owner of a restaurant but for years, eating (and drinking) had also been a big part of our life outside of work. During Covid I made over 30 ‘Quarantini’ cocktails and drank at least one a day. I also really like the pub and rosé in the back garden with girlfriends. Being a gal who likes a tipple has been part of my identity and no matter how many yoga classes I go to, I’ll always identify more with Bridget Jones than Eat, Pray, Love.

I found that first month dry absolutely horrendous. It wasn’t that I was craving a drink for most of it, it was more my body felt like it was in shock. While I knew I was drinking more than the recommended 14 units (9/10 small glasses of wine per week), it really wasn’t by much. I was hardly cracking the vodka bottle open before 9am so how could I be having such a dramatic physical reaction to restriction? Instead of dry Jan offering me a health reset, it plunged me into terrible sleep, weeks of fatigue which made it hard to ride my bike or walk up the stairs, headaches and an insatiable desire for sugar. As soon as I’d stayed the course, I erased the entirely unpleasant experience from my mind and got back on the bevvies, until the long school summer holidays hollowed me out and my anxiety tipped me over the edge again. In response, I did a sober September, followed by another dry January post the Christmas excess 2.0. Ever since then, I haven’t drunk a drop at home.