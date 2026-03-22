Who hasn’t had their fair share of both good and bad luck in life? While we can debate on whether fortune exists, what we do know is that some days the world slaps us around the face until the sun goes down, leaving us feeling like a battered kipper. This is, of course, natural and universal and we can’t take the odd downer personally. What is harder to stay thick-skinned about is going through a prolonged period of adversity - that one battle after another situation which can breed a sense of ‘spiritual bad luck’.

As long term readers will know I was raised within a superstitious framework which as a belief system can be as coercive as any kind of religion. Here I use the word coercive in the sense of jeopardy or threat - if you cross on the stairs, you will have bad luck, if you have sex outside of marriage you will go to hell. It’s the idea that certain behaviours or coincidences will lead ultimately to your future peril. Within nearly all schools of superstition, spiritual bad luck refers to the kind of streak of misfortune which seems to target your relationships, health, or finances simultaneously. The kind of holistic life warfare that feels inescapable as it pushes you further and further into a vortex of doom.

From personal experience, these phases are often triggered by something which rocks your foundations and unmoors your anchor. We are all so different in terms of what we need to feel content and safe. If you’re raised within financial scarcity, the tremors can be set off by a money crisis. If you’re emotionally insecure, the initial lurch can be caused by shift or a rupture in relationships. Whatever it is, it seems to unleash an unstoppable earthquake, a catastrophic domino effect and when you’re within it, it can feel like you can’t suck air properly into your lungs before the next wave lands.

My question is, when you find yourself drowning, is there anything you can do? Is there a way you can grab on to driftwood early on? Once the boat capsizes, is there an emergency protocol that will undercut the current? Or is it just a cycle you have to weather, accepting that it’s ‘your turn’ to be topsy turvy, an unavoidable valley you have to walk through to reach an as yet unknown destination on the other side?