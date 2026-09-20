‘I’m not a girl; not yet a woman. All I need is time, a moment that is mine. While I’m in between.’ - Britney Spears, 2002

Earlier this summer I wrote about all the clothes I wasn’t buying anymore and the sudden realisation that my entire wardrobe felt wrong. I’ve always dressed in a feminine way, but so much of what I’d turned to summer after summer, my catalogue of floral smocked dresses, pretty Broderie and lace blouses, garments replete with frills, flounces, oversized collars and ruffs, abruptly felt completely out of step. To the extent that I felt ridiculous and self-conscious wearing them as if I were in costume. As if I were a parody of someone else. It made me physically cringe. Somehow, in some imperceptible way, my internal identity had slid to new coordinates and my external self no longer matched. It was a wardrobe for another woman, a woman who was no longer me.

My personal style has always been ultra-feminine

This kind of sartorial disconnect is so common. Some of it is about fashion and the zeitgeist, but mostly it’s more a reflection of schism in your identity. There has been some kind of evolution of self, even if you haven’t realised it. “If you ask women about their clothes, they tell you about their lives,” so said Delia Ephron, around the time she and her sister Nora wrote the play Love, Loss & What I Wore.

There is no doubt that each piece of clothing I own is imbued with an index of references. Catalogued in my mind is everything from what it represented to me every time I wore it to how painful it was to hand over my debit card when I bought it. Of course, there’s also where I wore it, what happened to me with it on my back and who I was with when it sat millimetres from my skin. Did I pack it in a suitcase and schlep it across the world? Did I kiss someone while wearing it? Or cry, or dance, or fall? Or am I wearing it in a photograph that sits on my mum’s desk 500 miles away?

Jacket: TOVE, Trousers: Arket, Shoes: Roger Vivier, Bag: J&M Davidson, Sunglasses: Saint Laurent

The last time I personally felt a similar identity rupture was after I had my first son. Part of that ‘fuck I’ve got nothing to wear,’ moment was about navigating a new body and the major shifts common to everyone moving through matrescence. Before then, in my early 30s, I’d dressed for want of a better word, ‘cooler’ - much more rock ‘n’ roll. My look had been all skinny jeans and leather jackets, flat ankle boots with chains, It-bags and balayage. And then a lot of really short shorts and dresses. After I had my kid, it felt so weird to pull my Levi cut offs on. Obviously, for the first year they didn’t do up, but then when my body returned more or less to its previous dimensions and the zipper fastened again, they still didn’t fit.

I totally agree that age does play a part here – I had my first at 34 and gave birth three times in four years – and when I got to the other side of that rollercoaster, I wasn’t ever going to wear my Coachella-ready outfits again. That proverbial ship had sailed. Just to be clear, that didn’t mean I suddenly felt a need to button up because I was a mother, it was more that different ways of showing my body felt more comfortable in my new skin. I preferred sheer dresses to bare legs for example, and when I wore short shorts, they were more tailored and probably part of a suit. It was just a totally different vibe.

Jacket: Wiggy Kit, Jeans: Totême, Shoes: H&M, Sunglasses: Linda Farrow

It’s also when my prairie dress moment really kicked into gear. I’ve always loved a super feminine dress reminiscent of a Jane Austen production and contrasted with my tattoos, micro fringe and flicked eyeliner, there was something about the bohemian, yet milk maid aesthetic which pushed a lot of my add to basket buttons. Dissecting it, I’d say there was also a little bit of a resistance to reality going on. With all the weight of responsibility, with the undeniable truth that I was an adult with a capital A, I preferred to dress myself as a girl. Still nymph-like even though I was nearing 40. There’s a word for this: deluded. But quite honestly it felt very authentic at the time and that’s all that mattered.

Cardigan & Silk Trousers: Sézane, Bag: Polène

But now that moment is over, it’s been a real process to re-educate myself on getting dressed every morning. The nice thing about a dress or a pretty blouse is that it really does not require much brain bandwidth. Floral dress, ballet pumps, maybe a nipped in cardi, cheerio! I have definitely pined for my formula this summer. But slowly I have reconnected with what feels right for me in 2026, and I wanted to share some of the steps I’ve gone through to get there. Strap in for the ride.

1. Making Space

I’ve been absolutely brutal with my closet this summer and done a full Carrie-esque cull. Clothes have gone to resale, to boot fairs, to friends, to charities. I’ve been through anything I had in storage and have let go of pieces with a lot of sentimental value. Pieces that made me feel emotional because I’d carried them around for more than 20 years…But as I hadn’t worn them in 15, I had some words with myself. I don’t need the dress in a vacuum pack in my cellar to remember everything it meant to me once upon a time. Ditto everything which no longer felt like Katherine 2026. I have kept *some* of my Dôen dresses because I love them so much, but I’d estimate that I’ve reduced my wardrobe by about 50%. Every piece has been rehomed and my trash remade into treasure for someone else.

2. Survey What’s Left

I started trying on everything that survived my cut, and I put all of the pieces that still felt ‘me’ together. It created an unexpectedly clear picture. I had three or four pairs of cigarette pants, a few blazers, a palette of red, black, white, brown and lots of leopard print. It looked very Italian, quite formal and definitely ‘grown up.’

Coat: Chloe, Shorts: Sézane, Sunglasses: Loewe, Boots: Dune

3. Recasting My Muse

If there was one thing I am sure of, it’s that I don’t want to look how Instagram tells me I should. I could not feel more disconnected from what I’m being supposedly tempted with via the algorithm and there isn’t anyone I’m following who is inspiring me to follow their lead. The person/potential muse that my little edit of wardrobe leftovers reminded me of most… was my dad’s mistress who he was seeing through the late 90s and early 00s. This is, I understand very strange. But bear with me.

Firstly, if we’re being technical here, my dad was the mistress (interesting that there isn’t a word for this) as she was married and he was in fact recently divorced after having cheated with another woman. I digress. Secondly, when I look back at Renate #1 as we ended up calling her after dad dated four more, she definitely had style. Tight black jeans, big gold Moschino belt, a black shell top or stripy sheer tee and a classic Vuitton bucket bag. She was also like a character from a Jilly Cooper novel – predatory, manipulative and utterly irresistible and ended up leaving my dad for a (much) younger model. The thing I love about my memories of her style was that it was 90s/00s but not sex-less or oversized. There was no minimalism nor huge proportions. It was too va va voom to be Calvin Klein – much more Donatella than Kate Moss. She was also unquestionably a woman. She was also probably exactly my age.

4. Resale Shopping with a New Lens

Rebuilding an entire wardrobe is a costly business and I am not one to miss a bargain. I’ve taken so much joy in hunting out gems from resale sites and boot sales and the nicest part is that I know I am not copying anyone else. I am not being driven in any direction outside of my own taste and because I’m buying pieces that are often seasons old, I’m relying on my own validation and barometer, not that of the crowd. I’ve picked up a pristine leopard Chloe coat for under £200, a nipped Lanvin blazer in black satin and one from TOVE in monochrome tweed. Then there are the Roger Vivier Belle Vivier black patent pumps and Joseph trousers I nabbed for £28… which happen to fit like a glove. Knowing exactly what it is I want to look like without being swayed by other shiny things, or styles which feel familiar has been a total gamechanger.

Turtleneck Knit: Sézane, Kick-Flare: Theory

5. Styling & Identifying Gaps

Having bought a selection of new building blocks, I’ve spent some time styling up outfits for the colder months ahead and I can see what it is I’m missing. I know I need some lightweight polo necks to go under my blazers for example, and I need to work on my winter boots. Building a list has helped me plan my budget for the next quarter and how I’m going to have all the pieces of the puzzle in place for when it gets really chilly.

6. How to Dress it Down

Because a lot of the things I’ve been buying are more formal, I’ve had to think of ways to make them work for my real life on a bike, in the rain, for an autumn in London. I’ve bought Totême’s twisted jeans secondhand in three colourways which are carrot-ish in cut and have a twisted seam. They look nothing like any other jeans I’m being served by the internet right now and are certainly not fresh for A/W 2026 - but they feel really good. I also found a new belt with a big silver buckle – after years of gold everything it feels different in an exciting way. I also dug out a pair of cropped leather kick flares from Theory which are about six years old and needed a couple of seam repairs. With a vest or tee and one of my new jackets they work really well for this in between weather moment.

Sleeveless Jacket: Sézane, Scarf: Hermes, Bag: Chanel, Shoes: Roger Vivier - all secondhand

7. Testing Myself

Now fashion week is in full flow, all the new collections are swirling around online and coming through my front door in new season brochures. Through dint of my job, I’ve also been offered gifting, especially from brands I have traditionally worked with. This is a wild privilege, and it can definitely make you lose your head. Looking through line sheets from a totally different style angle has been a real test, because the truth is that some of these brands no longer dovetail with my new look. All the things I would usually have immediately jumped at are no longer my thing. On more than one occasion I’ve seen a puffy, flouncy, romantic dress and felt that familiar yen. But I have to keep reminding myself that just because I used to love things like it, I wouldn’t enjoy wearing it today.

8. Inhabiting My New Identity

There are lots of ways to be stylish, fashionable….and feminine. There’s Republican feminine – all blow dries, big boobs and primary-coloured sheaths. There’s Ibiza feminine with its tassels and mirrored beads, minis and deep tan. There’s ladylike feminine for the uptown girl with her headbands and cashmere and then prairie feminine which I once so identified with and all its puffed sleeves and ditsy prints. Gender neutral dressing is never going to be me - I’m just not the gal in board shorts or wide legs and Converse; but I am very much ready to slide into a new version of femininity, which I’ve cultivated fro my own references - glamorous, Italianate and slightly immoral. Niche, I grant you. But also, so right for me now that I’m finally ready to be a woman. As Britney schooled us, all I needed was some time.