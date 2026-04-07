Happy Easter to all those who celebrate, or Eostra if you prefer the pagan Spring Equinox festival predating all the choc and resurrection. You are hearing from yesterday’s me, en route to the city of my birth to check in on my dear ol’ dad. With a 39% Catholic population and a deep Christian heritage, my hometown of Munich goes big for Easter. I love lots of its traditions, like the Ostereierbaum - the Easter Egg tree - egg blowing and painting and am incrementally roping my children into these customs as a bid to beat the TV.

As for the telly, the power of the screens looms larger whenever I’m in Munich. My dad doesn’t have a TV or WIFI and I can’t get phone reception or any kind of G in his house. He’s never used Skype or entered a Google hangout. He can’t be persuaded to try FaceTime. He does have the internet, but only via ethernet cable. It’s not that he’s not connected to the world outside of his four very thick walls, it’s that he’s exclusively tuned into the alternative reality presented via YouTube. The background noise in his home is the hum of Liverpudlian middle aged men (usually either ex-military or schoolteachers for some reason) wanging on about some kind of conspiracy theory. Dad has always been very sceptical of the levers of government having worked as a civil servant throughout most of his life. But it was the pandemic which really cracked the mirror for him.

Anyway, the real point is that while I’m here, I am disconnected from the internet. We talk so much about our social media addictions and our inability to put the bloody phones down. What we don’t talk about so much is our dependency, or if you want to be more dramatic about it, our enslavement to the internet itself.

Over the next three days I am not bothered about being a stranger on Instagram. I have a collaboration post to go live with a newspaper, so I’ll have to walk down the street on the hunt for a 5G phone mast (dad will have a field day). But aside from that, I’m happy to take a break from everyone’s holiday/crafting pictures. I’m also not going to lose my mind because I won’t be abreast of breaking news. Most days I read multiple papers online, but who couldn’t do with a breather from the clusterfuck that is 2026’s international relations? Stepping away from that all doesn’t give me any kind of anxiety.

What does make me feel like a hand is pressing firmly on my solar plexus is the idea that a) I won’t be able to stay in contact with my friends and family and b) I won’t be able to emotionally dissociate from difficult environments via our collective safe space provided @ www.