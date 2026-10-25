Not to sound like a stuck-in-the-mud Luddite, but so many things have happened over the past month which have made me genuinely believe the digital dystopia is not some point in the near future. No, no. It has already arrived.

Maybe it was the Times Literary Supplement deleting a published piece entitled AI and the Crisis of the Author because it discovered it had been written…with the use of AI. Or was it the organisers of Prix Goncourt, France’s oldest and most prestigious literary prize, removing C’était ça ou mourir (It Was That or Die) a critically acclaimed novel by Canadian Haitian writer Thélyson Orélien from its annual shortlist. Why? Because it became evident that it was ‘in all likelihood very largely the product of artificial intelligence.’

Maybe it was listening to author Katherine Rundell on the New Stateman’s podcast describe AI as ‘an illegal pillage of human labour,’ and make one of the most impassioned and convincing cases for artificial intelligence regulation. Perhaps it was seeing my explore page on Instagram suddenly flooded by influencers protesting against AI copycat accounts which had ripped off and replicated their content and creative identities in such a flagrant and violating way that it couldn’t help but make the bile rise. For the uninitiated, bad actors are using advanced generative AI to scrape Instagram content (often created by small accounts) to steal videos they have posted of themselves, put fake faces on their bodies and siphon off their views and followers through new AI created personas. “To be clear, I am very worried about this trend,” says Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s CEO. Right. Us too.

Or was it watching Deana Burke (@wetclaude - for anyone looking to improve their AI literacy, she’s a must follow) present a range of AI experiments including creating a fake natural deodorant to see if she could get AI agents to recommend it to potential customers? Spoiler alert: three weeks later ChatGPT was directing punters to her non-existent product. Perhaps it was learning about the AI bots pitching feature ideas to commissioning editors at literary magazines, begging them for money in order to stay alive. These particular agents were created through iLands, an app through which you can create an AI companion which retains memory and does not wait for a prompt before acting. While you sleep the agent hustles in whichever way it sees fit, making money to pay for tokens (basically energy) for its own survival.

We are in Black Mirror.