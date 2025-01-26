Ah the body is a strange thing, isn’t it? All these little weird quirks and hairs and growths and pigments. The fact that we exist and so many of us arrive genetically ‘perfect’, is a miracle in itself. And yet we nit-pick. An asymmetric nostril, an uneven hairline. However innately immaculate we may be, we ferret out flaws.

For me, the most insignificant imperfection of late has been what I thought was an explosion of moles across my neck. I’ve always been mole-y and the SPF nothing years have added sun damage into the mix. But these moles were slightly raised and came in great number during my first pregnancy. Spanning from my jawline down to my collar bone, exclusively on my front body side, there are (were) approximately about 100 of them.

I’d spoken to my aesthetician about them before, but I suppose I was a little embarrassed and never really pressed to get them ‘treated’. She is very much guided by my self-reported issues and isn’t the kind of doctor who suggests any solutions to concerns that don’t concern her clients. There is no, ‘you could do this, or we could try that.’ This is an approach I could do well to take on board myself, but more on that later.