“Sacrifice always means the renunciation of a valuable part of oneself, and through it the sacrificer escapes being devoured.” Carl Jung

So far January has been a month of unprecedented shedding. If 2025 was the year of the snake, I’ve spent the past two weeks scouring every scale of the past off my skin, leaving it whole, discarded to the sands of time like a worn-out suit. I am a woman reborn, and man, I feel like a bad bitch.

Elements of this new attitude feel established. The piece I wrote last week about accepting the realities of my life at home and taking responsibility for my own choices however blearily they were made initially, set something free inside. I’ve had a couple of big breakthroughs in relationships – one which has caused me turmoil for many years. Work opportunities are coming in thick and fast; I’ve started speaking to a therapist. While everyone is posting pictures of 2016, I’m all over 2026. Ten years ago might have looked great on Instagram, but I was half the woman I am today with bad balayage to boot.

It also helps that I’ve literally cleared house. Earlier in the week, a waste disposal van removed everything left by the previous owners while we were renting. The good stuff has been dropped at charity shops or passed on to friends, and I feel exquisitely purged. It’s our house now, I don’t have to keep raggedy old moth-eaten curtains in vacuum sealed packs in order to get my deposit back for one more day. It’s taken me six months to pull my finger out and fully inhabit this space, and I think some of that has been an emotional hangover from the angst of so much moving in recent years. Perhaps I haven’t felt quite like it was real, so I kept it all just in case. But we bought this house last year and I’ve even got a freshly painted front door, standing majestically amongst the overgrown beds and crumbled plaster. ‘Twas the time to empty the cellar and help this house step into its new era.

With this mental shift has come the niche conclusion that I hate the scalloped trims all over my house. When I first decorated my home, it was a bleak and municipal rental, and I was desperate to cheer it up. Soft, feminine details with a sense of playfulness perfectly fulfilled that desire, so I lined shelves and alcoves with wavy and zigzag trims with gusto. But now I want them gone. I feel similarly about certain items in my wardrobe which I’ve been buying on repeat for years. They do not match my 2026 energy, and I’m done with collecting any more of ‘em. No more high neck, broderie anglaise frocks for me. Though bless this style era, it’s been good to me while I’ve been struggling to find my way.