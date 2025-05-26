Photo by Flipboard on Unsplash

I’ve long been adept at avoiding any kind of malicious criticism, which considering my line of work, is a great fortune. Many of my peers have been psychologically poisoned long-term by things people have written about them. Words which if the internet didn’t exist, would have never touched their eyes.

Unlike lots of journalists I know, I don’t read any online comments under my work. In truth, I don’t read my words in print at all. What’s the point? It’s done, I’m not ashamed of myself or my choices, I like my own writing and I’m very well aware that other people’s opinions of me aren’t my business. If a clickbaity headline or pull quote that I never said is added to the piece, I’d prefer not to know about it. I certainly don’t seek spite out elsewhere and I snap the laptop shut the second I happen upon a hint of it. I don’t want to read incivility masked as feedback when it’s targeted at any woman, because every word feeds the beast.

But that doesn’t mean I don’t know it’s there. We all know it’s there.

Perhaps a line needs to be drawn between the different kinds of work I do. There is a sense that public criticism is the cost of doing business when you use your public profile to make money. Practically speaking, that is obviously true. Whether or not posting a video of myself making a wooden frame deserves vitriol... well. You make your own call on that one.

But when I work as a journalist or get featured in print journalism, the idea that either as a person or as a writer I’m fair game for hundreds of uncivil and insulting missives just doesn’t fly. Often, I earn precisely zero pounds for these pieces (and even when I do profit financially, it’s often less than the childcare cost to write it). These articles contribute nearly nothing to my career. I gain no new ‘followers’, get my name in front of very few new faces. The only real advantage and why I’ve continued to do it is that it demonstrates I can still cut it in my first professional field. This is for my ego entirely and as someone who has worked for themselves for 11 years, I likely need to get a grip. Who gives a shit if I’m still getting bylines? If the only answer is 27-year-old me, I need a self-shake. After all, we’re all allowed to outgrow the goals we set ourselves when we had something to prove.

I was recently interviewed for a piece in a broadsheet. It’s not my first rodeo, but I hadn’t realised that the entire article would be about me. It was hard to find the time to answer all the questions the journalist sent, I had way too much on my plate, but I said yes, because well, I say yes to lots of things. In no way was the piece a misrepresentation of what I said, nor do I feel embarrassed, full of regret or annoyed at the journalist. I just really didn’t need to be a part of this piece in that particular newspaper, because it was red meat thrown to the crowd.