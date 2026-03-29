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How tidy is your house right now? Is the floordrobe lining the carpet wall to wall? Pokémon cards littering the stairwell? Tiny plastic gems and LEGO scattered across every flat surface? What about the drawers of doom and dumping ground zones? What about dust? Or window frame mould? How’s the fridge looking?

If your answer is ‘fucking disaster’ to any of the above, welcome aboard my boat, grab an oar. In my personal abode, the disarray will be so at least until 2pm on a Monday when I finally manage to get back in control of the madness. I’m sitting surrounded by piles of laundry as we speak and let’s not talk about the boys’ bedrooms after a full weekend of crafting/indoor football/K*NEX. After posting some real life house shots on Instagram on Friday evening of the constant WIP which goes into trying to keep the chaos at bay, I received hundreds of supportive comments in reply. So many parents are engaged in a never-ending, un-winnable fight against living in a total shit tip. And sometimes, dear reader, I lose the battle along with the will to GAF.

Perhaps the same is true for you too. I wonder if this reality causes you as much discomfort as it does for me?

For the next month or so, a close friend is living with us. Over the years, my husband and I have cohabited with siblings, friends and my parents, for weeks and months at a time. In our old flat, we had a tiny box room that we’d rent out to models travelling into London to help with the bills. Hosting to me isn’t just about tablescapes, it’s something more fundamental. Yet having people in my home always turbocharges something very specific, let’s call her Hyacinth Bucket.

A guest to me means clean pressed sheets, freshly cut flowers, pin tidy, spick n span. I’ve been known to repaint walls, re-seal bathtubs and make blackout curtains to order simply because someone I care about is crossing my threshold. Sure, it’s absolutely unhinged, but it’s not something I hate about myself. In fact, I pride myself on being a good host. I love welcoming people in.

Lately though, I’ve begun to realise that the panic I get myself into the day before a dinner or sleepover has to be connected to something old. The only way I can describe that anxiety is cellular. It’s like my skin vibrates with the need to tidy and perfect. I find myself dancing around my house like a whirling dervish, sprinting up and down stairs with a hammer in hand, breaking a sweat as I steam creases on bed linen. It probably doesn’t help that I take pictures of my house for a living and I know what it can look like in a book. Somewhat raises the bar, doesn’t it? The drop in my stomach as I appraise cracks or wall scuffs, especially if I know I don’t have the time or materials to remedy them before the hour of arrival. If I’m taking a photo for social media or a magazine feature, I can be creative with my cropping and move all the mess behind the camera. When it’s IRL, there’s nowhere to hide (outside of the cabinets which are frequently fit to bursting). For all the pretty shots you’ve seen of my home, the corners you don’t see are likely piled high with rugs, boxes and varied junk that I strangely didn’t fancy in the photo.

On a more rational level, I absolutely believe in embracing the imperfect. I don’t want to live in a white, flawless palace - my taste is too jumbled and maximalist to ever be totally pristine. But there is something about the state of my home being perceived which goes straight for the jugular. What’s that all about Alfie?

One discovery which has really helped me see the sign is the psychological principle that pride and shame can be two sides of the same coin or else a mirror of each other. Both emotions can be about our feelings of adequacy. Both can be about a need for validation from others. Hubristic pride - the type of pride that isn’t about self-acceptance, but is something which can be proven and defended can be incredibly fragile. Of course, there is always a healthy level of pride - especially when it motivates us and is something we use internally to celebrate the wins along the way. But when you’re puffing yourself up publicly (did I mention I wrote a book about my house) often it can point to a fear of falling short. Pride that can easily come apart with external criticism is rooted in shame.

I remember so distinctly the moment that I realised the house I grew up in was embarrassing. My mum had organised a playdate with two girls from my new secondary school. It was 1995, I was 11 and had just transitioned from a state primary to a private girls’ day school which was incredibly competitive. I’d gone from being the biggest fish to the tiniest minnow and I was still floundering. There was never anything wrong with the house I grew up in, but it just happened to be smaller, messier, more dilapidated and dated than the shiny mansions that many of my peers lived in. I can still feel the burn of telling one of the girls that I had the ‘big room’ (my brother was in the box one) and her laughing and saying it was smaller than her en suite. She also asked why we didn’t have a shower. When I explained that we were using Fairy in the bath because we’d run out of shampoo she was appalled. ‘God, are you like, impoverished?’ she asked, a word I could barely grasp the meaning of at that age. Where she got it from I cannot tell you. Newsround? Who knows, but I can remember not really having an answer. Sure we were poor, but so was nearly everyone I knew up to that point.

I didn’t have to go to any of my new friends’ houses to realise they thought I lived in a shit hole, but when I did, it absolutely blew my mind. These were House & Garden level sprawling 10-bedroom architectural gems replete with swimming pools and tennis courts. It was only a mile away from where I lived, but it was like I’d arrived at Newport Beach. Or Cousins.

That year I started decorating my bedroom.

I’ve always made beautiful homes and they have been my pride and joy. But there is also an underlying anxiety which I’m sure a lot of people from backgrounds like mine can recognise. The truth is that I like my house to look stylish and to be tidy because it is the only way I can exist under my roof, relieved from that shame I felt as a tween. When people say, ‘just leave the mess’, or ‘drop your standards,’ I know for sure that they don’t carry what I do. I think some see it as a sense of superficiality, what a silly thing to prioritise, who cares about the laundry pile or a clear sink when there are so many bigger fish to fry? But it’s not just skin deep, it’s proper soul level shit. I just cannot be at ease if its a state.

My home life was chaotic growing up. Mum was a single parent, working full time, bohemian in spirit and very right-on about housework. I can remember us having to lift our feet so she could hoover once a week while watching Live & Kicking but that was about it. Things were always broken and overgrown; fabrics were always draped everywhere. There was no lack of creativity - I can remember her rag rolling the walls in terracotta paint and my dad coming for a custody visit and saying, ‘what the fuck has your muvver done to the walls, they look like a dog’s dinner.’ We had glossy canary yellow doors and paper lanterns and lots and lots of books. But the mess and topsy turvy disorder overwhelmed me even as a child. I soon started to arrange my own room in apple-pie order. Systematic and disciplined. Specific objects to show my aesthetic (whatever it was came from Ikea, we’re not talking Noguchi here). Uniform laid out on the floor next to my bed before I could ever fall asleep.

As soon as I left home, even in university halls, things had to be tidy or else in their place for me to be able to work or rest in the room. During my 20s and my first marriage, we lived in a lot of micro spaces, but I worked so hard to make them chic and organised even though things were always tight on square footage and budget. I suppose I started to gain a level of house pride during this time as people complimented my efforts. But that pride was only ever an echo of mortification.

Having children has obviously absolutely screwed with all of these emotions to an extent that’s hard to quantify if you haven’t lived with a pack of rabid dogs. Sorry, that was potentially excessive. Let’s just say my husband and sons just do not see the mess they make. They would not flinch at working or resting in a room resembling a dosshouse. They can eat new food next to plates of old food from the night before. When I’m away I dread to think what happens, but I lose my rag if they don’t at least try to return it to factory settings. Of course, our understanding of factory settings is really rather different.

I don’t want to always be the one saying put your plate by the sink, pick up your water glass, socks, Magnetiles, whatever the hell it is they have just casually dropped in the middle of the rug. I don’t want to spend my free time sorting through drawers and tote bags stuffed to the top, hidden under our dining table. I would like, on occasion, to get back from the school run and dive right into my work week. But it feels unbearable to do so. I am so sensorily and emotionally impacted by my surroundings that it’s become somatic. I can’t concentrate unless the surfaces are clean, even if I can’t see them.

Sharing messy pictures of my messy house on social media has been akin exposure therapy. Like most people, I would prefer to live in a calm, ordered, neat house which feels comfortable and luxurious at least in some ways. You just can’t have that 24/7 when you have a young family and there’s really no point in pretending. It is also so worth making visible the amount of labour that goes into trying to tame the mayhem. It is extraordinary! I want people to see that work for themselves and for me too because I am truly a valiant soldier in this particular mission.

Things are shifting, albeit slowly. I have one friend who stays over a lot and she always rings ahead to tell me not to change the sheets or to buy flowers. She says she’s bringing a bottle and we’ll order a curry. She tells me she doesn’t want the guest treatment and I’ve started to listen to her. A leopard can’t change all of her spots, so I’m never going to be absolutely laissez faire with everything upside down. But I now mark out one room to sort (so I can work and eat in it) and set a one hour timer for morning chores so it doesn’t totally dominate my day. Some people will still come around and see the cracks and the Jumanji garden and they might well judge. But it is bonkers to worry about that to the extent that I have. I am proud that my husband and I have been able to buy this place with all its warts and I am proud that I am learning to repair and restore it. These aren’t fragile feelings, I don’t care who wants to criticise that emotion. As for the rest, the penny’s finally dropped. We’re all so much more than where and how we live at home.