Every Shade of Grey

Every Shade of Grey

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Penny Klein's avatar
Penny Klein
8d

Your social media post and now this writing resonates so well with me. I cannot relax when my house is a mess. I have 4 year old twins, a messy husband and 2 cats. I spend an extraordinary amount of time keeping the house under control. It is who we are!

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Lara's avatar
Lara
8d

This is super resonant for me after very very similar childhood experiences. The one thing that has been a bit helpful in toning down the hosting is realising that it wasn’t actually that relaxing for my guests so I try to chill out a little bit more now.

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