Is it Ok for Me to do a Lingerie Shoot? You Know, As a Mother?
Another week, another parenting quandary somehow missing from the manual.
This week, my agent was approached to see if I’d be open to being photographed in lingerie. The brand requested full visibility of the underwear rather than a coy glimpse under a white shirt, which is quite honestly fair enough because they have bras to sell. At twenty-one again in a few weeks, the request feels like evidence of a positive shift against ageist standards, although as I remain in a small, if not exactly elastically intact body, we’re not entirely upending the system. But I’m not carping - it’s obviously great that brands are so much more open to working with older birds these days. Big tick.
As to how I’d feel about shooting in a bra and knickers, I’d say I have a fairly neutral attitude about it. I’ve done it before and only had mild feelings of anticipation when I clicked to post. Right now, I am not the fittest I’ve ever been as strength and muscle maintenance haven’t been my priority this year. But considering what I put myself through physically (and ahem, mentally) I’m in good enough nick.
Like a lot of women these days, I possess a level of hard-earned body confidence while continuing to critique myself from all angles. I could paint 100 circles of shame on to my skin and I have a mental list of surgical procedures that I would pay for. Ergo, I am not immune to the lessons of self-loathing. It’s just that overall, I a) don’t care enough about perceived flaws to let them topple my general esteem and b) have managed to compartmentalise and rationalise my neggy reviews so I can feel the dread and keep walking forward anyway. But for clarity, I haven’t magically ‘let go’ of the toxic standards I was bred to believe in, they just coexist with the reality that I have fewer fucks available to give.
