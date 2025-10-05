This week, my agent was approached to see if I’d be open to being photographed in lingerie. The brand requested full visibility of the underwear rather than a coy glimpse under a white shirt, which is quite honestly fair enough because they have bras to sell. At twenty-one again in a few weeks, the request feels like evidence of a positive shift against ageist standards, although as I remain in a small, if not exactly elastically intact body, we’re not entirely upending the system. But I’m not carping - it’s obviously great that brands are so much more open to working with older birds these days. Big tick.

As to how I’d feel about shooting in a bra and knickers, I’d say I have a fairly neutral attitude about it. I’ve done it before and only had mild feelings of anticipation when I clicked to post. Right now, I am not the fittest I’ve ever been as strength and muscle maintenance haven’t been my priority this year. But considering what I put myself through physically (and ahem, mentally) I’m in good enough nick.

Like a lot of women these days, I possess a level of hard-earned body confidence while continuing to critique myself from all angles. I could paint 100 circles of shame on to my skin and I have a mental list of surgical procedures that I would pay for. Ergo, I am not immune to the lessons of self-loathing. It’s just that overall, I a) don’t care enough about perceived flaws to let them topple my general esteem and b) have managed to compartmentalise and rationalise my neggy reviews so I can feel the dread and keep walking forward anyway. But for clarity, I haven’t magically ‘let go’ of the toxic standards I was bred to believe in, they just coexist with the reality that I have fewer fucks available to give.