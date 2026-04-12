There is no way to write this piece without it reeking of privilege. Even where I grew up in the shadow of the Alps, where skiing was a typical extracurricular like say, netball. Even at unfashionable resorts with slightly less chilling ski pass prices. Even if you drive to the piste in a camper van from London, hire or second hand all your kit and pack sandwiches for your lunch… whichever way you splice it, skiing in 2026 is eye-wateringly expensive. While in the UK it’s always been a badge of explicit wealth and class membership, today in the cost-of-living perma-crisis, all but the most liquid have been priced out. The cost of a family ski trip to France has doubled over the past decade. Fuelled in part by the masters of the universe hitting the slopes and inflating everything with their tech readies, there’s also been sustained increases in staffing costs, energy costs and of course climate change crowding the higher resorts and enabling operaters to whack up rates left, right and centre.

Last week, my dad shared with me his absolute incredulity at watching the Winter Olympics as a six-year-old back in the 50s on their black and white TV. He just couldn’t believe it was humans, the whole premise felt so outlandish. After he moved to Munich in the late 70s, he swotted up on ski theory via the Sunday Times iconic book We Learnt to Ski, drove himself to the closest mountain and threw himself down the piste. He still marvels at the feeling; it’s almost like he’s still pinching himself that he ever did it. Every Wednesday at lunch he’d take a coach with work colleagues, ski for the afternoon, have a piss up at a Gaststätte and get the coach home half cut. It certainly wasn’t an elite pursuit for him and his crew, but he became adept over the years - until he skied across both of his wrists and nearly died from blood loss. Subsequently, he smashed his hip into smithereens falling off a bicycle, putting paid to any kind of comeback.

When I was about 10 or 11, dad decided he was going to employ his training tactics to teach me and my brother the basics. At the time, he was driving a car that was on the very edge of roadworthy - quite a statement in Bavaria where auto is king. Not that I cared about BMWs, but even I could tell that rust bucket was embarrassing. Creaking up the mountain pass with other drivers honking their horns in concern at our exhaust fumes, we made it to a snowscape somewhere near the Austrian border - chosen entirely at random. My brother and I were kitted out with borrowed boots, skis and all-in-one 90s suits from C&A. None of it fit properly. After a lecture about Stem Christies, we sidestepped up - no ski pass needed - and off we were sent down. It was an absolute disaster, perhaps not surprisingly. Dad recalled that there was a moment he legitimately believed I was going to die, as unable to stop at the bottom, I skied through the car park and on to the main road. After that harrowing experience, we had a white-knuckle drive back home to Munich with zero visibility as a storm drew in. Understandably, I wasn’t interested in ever trying again.