It's Taken Me 18 Months, but I Can Finally Announce My Next Big Thing
And while I'm pleased as punch, my comfort zone is looking preeetty appealing right now...
I am starting this week’s Substack by announcing that after six years, I’ve finally got it together to write another book! With my own name on!
After 18 months of quiet toil, by the end of tomorrow, the whole world will know. Obviously, not the actual whole world, just people who read the Bookseller and are vaguely interested in style related titles. So …
