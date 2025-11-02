My nanny Audrey - my mum’s mum - was famously unhinged by travel. The months before the family’s annual summer jaunt, usually to the coast along the ‘scenic road’, she’d clean and iron her summer dresses and Grandad Ken’s shorts, while he’d plot the route to take them via Stonehenge. But fast forward to packing up, she’d be so overwhelmed by the shift in location that she’d beg the family to cancel. ‘Why are we going anyway?’ she would wail. Her panic would be such that she’d spend that scenic view sedated, dosed up to the eyeballs on 1960s prescription meds in order to cope.

My stepdad has what we’ve affectionately termed ‘day of departure syndrome.’ During the day leading up to any flight, he becomes insufferable. Aside from the fact he likes a full four hours at the airport (with time to shower… the mind boggles), he wants to pack the car the night before, no matter what time the gate opens. We’ve all learnt to hoard our carry-ons, as before you know it, your half-packed roller bag has been Tetris-style tessellated into the boot and you’re forced to cling on to your knickers and hairbrush in the back of the car. His anxiety is such that upon arrival, he separates from us, sprints to the check in and we don’t see him until we get to our seats onboard (naturally, he’s first on the plane). He is also an aircraft specialist with a wild amount of information about seating plans, charter schedules and potential mechanical issues. And of course, because it’s such a whirl to travel with him, shit always goes down - like passports lost in plane seats (actually in his jacket pocket), laptops being taken out of bags at security (not his fault, but he didn’t check in his haste to be first on the plane) etc etc. It is a full sensory assault for all involved.

I’m also an anxious traveller, which considering that I haven’t lived in the same country as either parent for more than 20 years is unfortunate. I took my first flight at four weeks old and as my dad lived in Munich while mum was based in London during most of my childhood, I did a lot of ‘unaccompanied minor’ airport commuting. Back in the day we’d be tagged with oversized lanyards and escorted to a little lounge where mum would see us off as we were put into Lufthansa’s care. As I was the elder sibling, it was drilled into me that my brother was my responsibility, and I always did my best to take care of him. Lamentably he suffered from flood-style nosebleeds approaching descent, so we almost always arrived looking like extras from a Hammer horror.