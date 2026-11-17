It started innocuously with a belt. A perfect 1.5-inch black leather style which works perfectly with every pair of jeans whether slung on the hips or cinched on the waist. A perfect 1.5-inch black leather style with an uncharacteristic silver buckle. My new belt became a staple and soon I was wearing it every day, but quickly, I realised something was off. The silver was…. clashing. You don’t have to tell me about mixed metals; I’ve read all the articles too. I just personally do not feel comfortable with mixing my silver and gold hardware. For me, it’s worse than red and green. Silly perhaps, but it’s one of those weird things that makes me self conscious and ill at ease in my outfit.

So, I bought a bag with some silver hardware. Then I hit Vinted for some silver earrings. And now, I find myself standing shoulder to shoulder with my silver sisters, somewhere I never thought I’d be:

Yes, trends are still a thing. Not, I’d argue, the same level thing they were when I was in my twenties, when we only had magazines to anoint asymmetric hemlines, peplums or skirts over trousers as the look du jour. Today there are just too many different arbiters and channels of taste to allow them to coalesce around a single aesthetic so decisively. In the democratisation of fashion, of every kind of opinion, trends have undoubtedly lost their potency. And their longevity. Sure, we might all suddenly hear about tomato girl summers and start thinking about Manolo slingbacks inspired by a famous ingenue of bygone years (the Carolyne aka CBK’s favourite). But it’s all so flash in the pan because of the speed of our media. Imagine, once upon a time, we only got served trends once every six months. The excitement around the September issue! What would we be wearing for half a year??! It’s all but a distant memory.

These days I find it’s a mood that inspires the way I dress and as I am so flipping moody, the swings can be sharp and brutal. Out with the old now I’m old and in with something which may not be particularly new, but for whatever reason feels just right.

Growing up, silver was the colour of jewellery choice for my mum and her Gen X friends (she’s a boomer, but through divorce somehow aged backwards). As a teen, I followed suit and yearned after Paloma Picasso’s Tiffany kisses (my school friends clubbed together to buy the sterling silver earrings for me for my 18th birthday). At Uni, I wore a lot of jangle jangle Gap Year silver, bought mostly while backpacking in India - I wasn’t being original at all, it was just the uniform.

“These days I find it’s a mood that inspires the way I dress and as I am so flipping moody, the swings can be sharp and brutal.”

But when I got to London and started working in fashion, silver had very much fallen out of favour, especially as we moved into the 2010s and gold was about to have its time back in the sun.

I always kept all my silver – I’ve still got those Tiffany earrings, now 25 years old and almost vintage. But gold suited my skin tone better, it felt softer and more feminine; not quite so minimalist, more 70s and bohemian. However, as I’ve had a shift in my overall style and sacked off the puff sleeved and embroidered collars, I’ve wanted my jewellery to reflect something which is harder, more powerful. Here, silver does the job perfectly.

There are caveats here. I’m still very much happy with my engagement ring which is a diamond set with blackened gold. Diamonds or white sapphires are more silver than gold anyway. I’m also always going to have days when I want to add massive gold clips-ons to my outfit, for a Donatella moment – it’s not only one or the other, it’s more either or. But on a day-to-day level, there is a new team in town and I’m batting for the silver side all the way.

Here are my top new jewellery additions:

1. Vinted

Silver jewellery available on Vinted; Top Left by Missoma, Bottom Left by Lié Studios, Top Right by Missoma, Bottom Right by Monica Vinader

Obviously, you know what Vinted is, but have you considered it for jewellery? When this new silvery urge came over me, I wanted to make sure it that it was going to be more than a passing fad before I invested deeply into sterling silver – which has, by the way, climbed in price in the same way that gold has over our recent turbulent years. So, I started second hand. With pre-loved jewellery, especially earrings, I use hydrogen peroxide, or warm soapy water for 20 minutes to disinfect before I wear them anything for the first time. Just a little reminder to look for what’s already out there before buying new.

2. Monica Vinader

Top Left, Nomade Cuff £346.50, Bottom Left, Ochre Hoop Earrings £196, Top Right, Medium Nomade Hoops £210, Bottom Right, Ochre Ring £98, all Monica Vinader

Some of the first jewellery I bought myself as a quote unquote ‘grown up’ came from Monica Vinader in my 20s and now, I’m so pleased to be coming back to the brand through its rapidly expanding line of sterling silver pieces. You will see that lots of this season’s styles are pre-order as the demand outstripped the original supply – clearly, I’m not the only one snapping them up.

3. a Centro

Top Left & Bottom Middle, £2 ring/pendant £260/ £1 ring/pendant £230, Top Middle, Silver Droplet 4, £70, Top Right, Silver Droplet 5, £75, Bottom Left, Silver Droplet 6 £75, Bottom Right, Silver Droplet 1, £65

This new brand comes from one of my closest friends (and my eldest son’s godfather) James Parkinson. a-c-e-n-t-r-o was founded in Mexico City and is now made in London. The first collection of designs draws from James’ practice as an artist, following undulating lines and organic forms to create pieces which feel so beautifully unique. If you’re looking for an independent, emerging designer creating unisex jewellery for Christmas gifts, check out the selection of droplet earrings. You’ll also find both silver and gold £1 and £2 rings which can also be worn as pendants.

4. Lié Studio

Top Left, Sofie Ring £208, Top Right, Agnes Ring, £184, Bottom Left, Rose Earrings £144, Bottom Middle, Hannah Bracelet £288, Bottom Right, Asta Earrings £160 all Lié Studio.

A Copenhagen-based accessories and luxury jewellery brand, Lié Studio was founded in 2021 by twin sisters Amalie and Cecilie Moosgaard. Celebrating five years in business, the label has become a staple for minimalist women looking for well-priced bags, sunglasses and refined, modern jewellery. The whole site is also having a 20% off sale right now.

5. Tilly Sveaas

Top Left, Small Silver Watch Chain Bracelet, £270, Bottom Left, Small Silver Plated Interlock Bracelet, £200, Right, Small Silver Curb Bracelet £360, all Tilly Sveaas.

Tilly Sveaas is probably best known for her T-bar necklaces, but as a newly minted silver fan, it’s her bracelets that I’m really interested in for my own Christmas list. What I particularly love about Tilly’s designs is that my mum could have worn them back in the nineties and I can imagine wearing them in my sixties – they are so timeless, perfectly proportioned and considered.

But if you just can’t quit your gold, don’t worry, I’ve got you!

1. Mejuri

Top Left, Interconnected Loop Diamond Pavé Ring £898, Top Right, Top Right, 18k Chunky Medium Hoops £148, Bottom Left, Interconnected Lattice Hoops £168, Bottom Right, Pearl Orbit Necklace £218, all Mejuri.

I posted a ring that Mejuri had sent me a few weeks ago and I received a message from a follower who works for an organisation call ed IRMA, Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance. She explained that only Mejuri and Tiffany are members from the jewellery sector alongside car and renewable energy companies, putting pressure on their suppliers to drive better practices. Aside from that, the brand’s everyday, solid gold and diamond pieces are just so chic.

2. YSSO

Top Left, Hera Bangle £390, Bottom Left, Ocean Earrings £340, Right, Whisper of the Wind Earrings, £320, all YSSO.

If you’re looking for jewellery that does the talking, may I direct you to YSSO. Pronounced EEso, the brand was created by Alexia Karides and her mother Stalo who is an archaeologist, art historian and architect. London based, Athens crafted, the name YSSO is derived from the Greek word chrysso for gold – and you will not fail to find the Midas touch in this collection inspired by the classical world.

3. Sézane

Top Left, Alice Ring £75, Top Middle, Joseph Necklace £125, Top Right, Mia Earrings £115, Bottom Left, Victor Bracelet £145, Bottom Middle, Suzanne Long Necklace, £165, Bottom Right, Dorotha Ring £75, all Sézane

Yes, I know everyone loves Sézane. Also, the jewellery is gold plated recycled brass, making it likely to tarnish at some point in the future. But what I will say is that I have bought a lot of Sézane gold over the years, and I have found it really holds up and doesn’t oxidise or wear away. If you are looking to make a statement with your jewellery on a more modest budget, I still think it’s the best on the market.

Some Other Silver Buys that I’ve fallen for.

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