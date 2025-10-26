Over the past couple of months, three of my closest friends have bagged three big jobs after an extended period of time cycling through part-time professional stopgaps. Their youngest children are now eight and I can see it in their faces: there’s a new freedom, space and energy to properly go back to bat. All three of them were big hitters pre-kids and while they’ve been through intense periods of work while mothering, their career drive has been tempered with the drive to care. They’ve been fortunate enough to be able to make ends meet when the juggling forced them to lean out and they’ve all managed their time at home with their bairns with more grace and straightforwardness than I have. Flexible working while you have young kids is such an incredible privilege; the flip side is that you most often earn less, lose ground on career progression and from what I can see universally falter in some way when it comes to your confidence in the workplace. But of course, it affects us all differently and not everyone twists themselves into as many knots as I have.

Seeing the shine in their eyes and excitement for their futures fills my heart with joy. I am cheerleading their comebacks with bubbles and party poppers. But for all the authentic goodwill, I will also admit to feeling…a little envious. I am now the only freelancer amongst my crew, and it would be dishonest to say I’m not a little jolted. God, envy is so shameful, isn’t it? It’s such a wasted emotion, but everyone gets skewered sometimes, so maybe we vilify it too much. In my debut book Why Social Media is Ruining Your Life, I went hard on envy because it’s such a toxic spur for today’s heightened comparative lens on life. The endless scroll, the distorted expectations, the internalised rage because Carol has two mini Kellys – social media fixation is so often driven by coveting your neighbour’s goat/ keeping up the with Joneses. Envy has always been a spoiling force, intent on ruining the person it both loves and despises, and our epoch has done its best to turbocharge that primitive emotion by forcing everyone else’s highlight reel down our individual throats.