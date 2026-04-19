Who doesn’t love a personality test? Especially those framed through an online quiz? Over the years, I’ve answered countless multiple choice questions, many of which were fairly obvious scams to mine my personal data. At school it was the Morrisby test (said I should be a journalist and that I had off the spectrum terrible spatial awareness). Later it was Myers Briggs. Both my husband and I are ENFJ-As, described as charismatic communicators, assertive leaders… try combining two of these in one marriage. I’ve clicked through forms which meld my birth chart, star sign and confidence ratings and compared my extraversion with the tendency to self flagellate. Like everyone who has done similar, I found insights which resonated. As well as a bunch of gumpf to be selectively bypassed.

But the one personality descriptor which has always rang true has been ‘Type A’. The Type A vs. Type B personality theory was originally proposed by cardiologists Meyer Friedman and Ray Rosenman in the 1950s as part of their enquiry into the incidence of coronary disease amongst different personality types. While elements of the theory have been debunked and research links to the tobacco industry have been discovered, the definitions continue to hold a strong social currency. Call it pop psychology with a fraction more scientific rigour.

In short, ‘Type A’ candidates are described as those who are habitually competitive, rigidly organised, outgoing, ambitious, anxious, proactive and somewhat obsessed with time management. They are often high achievers with high expectations for themselves, discipline, drive and a high tolerance for mental and physical discomfort. They’re our workoholics and perfectionists who live with a high sense of urgency. Hello, my people.

Conversely, ‘Type B’ people are… more chill. They live at lower stress levels, are less competitive and often more focused on enjoying the journey or the game. They are more likely to have a poorer sense of time, be more tolerant of other people, patient and less likely to fly off the handle. Interestingly, even though Type B people are more easygoing when it comes to productivity and ambition, they are not always outperformed by Type A candidates who can overpressurise themselves with the need to control and manage time. But generally, Type B people will achieve lower grades and be deemed in both academic and office environments as less hardworking overall. But let’s not get things confused, everyone wanted to be friends with the Type Bs over the try-hard As at school.