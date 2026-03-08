This week, a girlfriend casually made the point that we are both now in the autumn season of our lives. While there is no doubt that the analogy rings true numerically - if we were to divide life expectancy into four seasons, 42 is definitely post-summer - it feels very strange while you’re in your prime to think that way. Triggering, even. Autumn is a slide towards that cold and barren moment ahead and certainly doesn’t have the same brand appeal as the carefree, long evenings of midsummer. It’s scarves and cardis, not short shorts and bikinis. What’s more, it’s almost impossible to have any kind of perspective on where you are in your life - particularly of course, because there are few clues to when we’ll depart this mortal coil. That sly, unseen death day passing us yearly, giving not a hint to its future magnitude.

But I’m not here to indulge morbid thoughts, or at least not so explicitly. Instead, I wanted to share a life framework inherited from my mum, one which has always resonated deeply and provided me with a lot of comfort through hard times. When I was younger, I’d ask her if she ever felt sad about my dad leaving or experience nostalgia for the huge, multi-generational family hub that she was no longer ensconced within. In response, she would always say, ‘life is a patchwork of love, you never leave anything behind.’ By this she meant that our existence isn’t this steady, set in stone fate-line which we wander inexorably along from A to B. It’s not even an undulating graph charting myriad rollercoasters. Instead, as we walk through all the different doors during our passage through, we build a quilt of experience which is rich, peculiar and as distinctive as fingerprint. And that is that quilt that protects us when our days get cold. We are the sum of all its parts, we don’t swap one version of ourselves for another.

I’ve travelled a long way in the spring and summer of my life and very much shifted the way the world perceives me. I’ve changed my accent and my manners; my address and the way I dress. I was born into the salt of the earth suburbs, where no-one made it through to sixth form, but everyone lived intermingled, in a close to incestuous village. Two seasons later, I’m deeply settled into my life as a highly educated metropolitan woman, living in an atomistic middle class family unit hundreds of miles from those in my immediate blood line. On that path, I’ve spent eight years in the bosom of another family from whom I’m now estranged via divorce. I’ve had twenty or thirty jobs, worked with thousands of different people in so many different industries that even I fail to keep track. I’ve lived in different countries, drank in innumerable gin joints, and worn more hats than any wardrobe could possibly contain. I’ve been a bitch, a lover, a child, a mother, a sinner, a saint and I suppose, I do not feel ashamed.

While reflecting on my early autumn age, the thing that strikes me is how much the past versions of myself continue to live on within me today. In popular culture, when we think of aspiration and ambition, or in its more pejorative form ‘social climbing’, we generally imagine people who step over new thresholds and slam the door behind shut. People who forget where they came from, who adopt airs and graces well above their station. We think of the end of romantic and platonic relationships like a death; handing your notice in like a full stop. The general trajectory of someone who ‘makes something of themselves’ most often includes leaving friends and places and jobs and eras of your life behind. It’s Becky Sharp in Vanity Fair, Pip in Great Expectations. It’s Marie-Claire in Peter Sarstedt’s Where Do You Go To (My Lovely)? It’s Gordon Ramsay and Victoria Beckham. This is something I believe to be an illusion.