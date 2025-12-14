Bottle mufti.

Face painting 19 and a half children at the school fair.

Giving Day (to wrap or not wrap?)

Junior Christmas carol service; Infants’ Christmas Show.

Class parties, one food item each (no nuts).

Order the right turkey lunch on the online form, get the crown for the third king, a tea towel for Shepherd 7.

Worry pictures of son wearing tea towel will not age well what with the cultural appropriation.

Realise I’m currently lying dead, face down on so many hills, need to move on.

Try finding a Christmas jumper for an 8-year-old. No, seriously try. We do already own a Christmas knit, but as my kids have FIVE ‘fun’ jumper days, one is not enough. Especially as my youngest spilt his turkey gravy all down his one. Either way, eldest says his Trotter’s Nutcracker jumper is not cool and makes him look like a newb. Can he have a Minecraft one? Maybe for delivery in 2027.

Back to Kew Retail Park for the third time this week; on my bike, in the rain.

Fuck, I forget to give them a pound.

Fuck, it was meant to be unwrapped.

Fuck, I forgot to move Elfie and school are asking for pictures.

Fuck, I’ve left the water bottle, homework book, gloves, healthy snack (no nuts) at home, delete as desired.



At this point it feels very much like I work for the (state) school my children attend. And for the kids too, of course, though nothing new there.