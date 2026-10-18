‘Be careful and wear flat shoes,’ came the warning from my French girlfriend, sending a digital missive of caution all the way from South Wales.

I relay the information to the New Yorker slowly rousing next to me, ‘Cam says there’s going to be a major day of protests today.’ Blinking the sleep away, she replies with a jetlagged ‘huh?’ While I’d been reading about the multi-faceted grievances fueling the past weeks of protests across France, starting in a lycée in Créteil and spreading throughout the country, I didn’t have a Scooby that the big one was coming today.

My American mate Bethie sweats the small stuff, but when it comes to actual peril, appears almost entirely nonchalant. Me: less so. I’ve been on protests; I’ve also been caught up in protests I hadn’t expected to encounter – including a hideous experience with my children during one of Tommy Robinson’s anti-immigrant ‘events’. But Bethie’s blasé attitude is catching and after dropping a parcel at the post office and picking up a coffee from our favourite Pigalle spot, I feel reassured that the day will unfold much as we had planned. ‘Let’s just stop at that little market in the 10e,’ she says.

Flash forward 26 minutes and we’re within spitting distance of Place de la République (bless the navigator). Suddenly a chunk of aggregate concrete hits my shoulder, pelted from literally who knows where. I scream out in sheer surprise. ‘Tu es blessée?’ asks a handsome twenty-something lad with that long sweepy hair that only works in France. ‘Ca va bien,’ I say, though I’m definitely being British about it. It bloody thwacked me. Fuck, they’re spraying tear gas. And what is that plastic smell? We pull back and land right at the market, where just steps away traders are offering their wares – also nonchalantly - at a local brocante. Am I the only chalent one here? I notice a mint condition vintage Burberry trench, so clearly the impact hasn’t dulled my senses. The human brain is so bizarre – how can it be sending cortisol racing through my limbs, but also keeping mindful of potential fashion bargains?

The question is now what? Clearly not through Place de la République, but should we try and get back to the hotel, or continue on our quest to the Jewish Museum to see the first retrospective of Georges Kars since 1945? Kars was part of the School of Paris – a group of émigré artists, many of them Jews living and working in the French capital before the second world war. He managed to escape the Nazis via Switzerland in 1942 but jumped out of a window to his death two days after the discovery of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp. Many of his works were destroyed during the war as part of Goebbels’ cultural purge of ‘degenerate art,’ but his wife Nora spent the rest of her life tracking down any surviving paintings and drawings. Almost consigned to history, the exhibition is exactly the kind of thing I like – a hidden story, a seam of beauty almost liminal, still just within touching distance.

Georges Kars Retrospective at The Musee d’Art et d’Histoire du Judaïsme

As it’s our last day together for who knows how long, we decide to gird our loins and wind our way through to the Marais. The main roads are all blocked, the métro stations closed, taxis and cars snarled up at official barricades. Police kitted out in riot gear, complete with plated arm panels which make them look like armadillos, each with three grenades locked into their breastplates. And guns which look like rocket launchers. I’m clearly no munitions expert, but since lots of the protesters look like babysitters, the optics aren’t great.

We need to get northwest, but we can’t get north, so we keep going west. At each corner, you don’t know what to expect. Maybe it will be 12 bins on fire pumping out black noxious fumes, plumes of particles which lodge themselves into your skin and your nostrils so it’s all you smell for the rest of the day. Perhaps a barricade created with Lime and Voi bikes, tessellated one on top of the other behind which faces covered in Covid masks and balaclavas scream ‘Tout le monde déteste la police!’ But it could also be a nice little bistro hosting a wedding breakfast; hooray for Julia and Charles! A little bit more than they bargained for regarding pyrotechnic displays, but it’s all going ahead, no matter what the streets have to say. Or a well-to-do family having a Saturday lunch with their nan, all starched white linen, haricots verts. Of course, grandmère has seen it all - class of ‘68 - and looks a million dollars in her Hermès scarf and cat-eye shades. Or dads with under 5s strapped on to the back of bikes, carrying a baguette and a little white cardboard box of pastries for a post dejeunér treat. The juxtaposition is disorienting, and the atmosphere of any given rue can shift in a second. One moment you’re looking at a pretty grey diamond ring through the window of a hip jewellery store, the next you turn back around to find the street is filled with a wild march of flags and anger.