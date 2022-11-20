Yesterday morning I had the pleasure of sitting on a panel to talk about my first great love - fashion - in the company of women I admire, in aid of a charity I have long supported. I’d had my make up done, I was polished and confident and on the surface, it all looked dandy (see above). Yet, less than twenty four hours earlier, I’d opened an email from one of the event organisers in a blind panic. You see, I’d forgotten I was doing the panel. Not like, ‘damn it, I didn’t mark that down in the calendar properly.’ More, I’d forgotten I had even agreed to it or that it had even existed. I had to read through the back and forth messages to acknowledge that yes, I had enthusiastically signed up on all counts and yes, I had appeared lucid in said emails. Cue frantic calls for childcare, panicked missives to the (extremely understanding) organisers and a labyrinthine critical path to pull it all—once again—back from the brink.

Sitting on the train back in my heels, I considered doing an online test for early-onset dementia. I’d like to say this level of mental pausing is a rarity, but that would be a lie. I am the woman who has left her luggage behind at the airport, on the Heathrow Express and on the tube. In none of those cases did I notice until I got home. I bear the ignominy of having been investigated by O2 for fraud after losing so many phones, and I have first-hand knowledge that after 9 issues, a debit card goes back to number one. I’ve missed flights, trains (once to horrendous consequence in Russia where my girlfriend and I got arrested for visa evasion) and left people waiting for me at breakfasts, lunches, and dinners that I had completely erased from my mind. My sieve-like brain is just not to be trusted.

I understand from feedback on my social account that I give off an impression of having it ‘all together’. I often receive messages asking me how I manage so many different tasks at once. I just want to set the record straight. While it is true that I nearly always pull it out of the bag in the end and have thus far avoided total catastrophe (implausibly, I even got all that luggage back), the cyclone that goes on behind the scenes is totally toxic. It’s like being on a never-ending rollercoaster at Hotel California – however many times I try and check out of the ride, I just don’t seem to be able to leave.

“I bear the ignominy of having been investigated by O2 for fraud after losing so many phones, and I have first-hand knowledge that after 9 issues, a debit card goes back to number one.”

Over the years I’ve tried all sorts of organisational tools to try and alleviate the gaps in my consciousness. The paper diary was an immediate bust (I lost it). The iCal has been an improvement, but I often find I’ve diarised ‘EVENT’ or ‘LUNCH’ which act like ominous taunts with zero clues. I’ve used a pin board, post-its; I’ve written on my hand. But there is nothing that can help you if you get on the tube to a meeting and find yourself in Boots an hour later having missed the whole thing because somewhere between Paddington and Piccadilly Circus you forgot about it. If you hadn’t got the vibe, I’m not wild about this aspect of my character. In fact, perhaps the biggest problem with being such a liability is that I absolutely kill myself for these mishaps. Each and every one bores space into my soul, and I live in the constant fear that my phone will ring and someone will be waiting somewhere for me.

Now I know the actual answer. We all know the answer. I forget all of these things because my mind is choc block full, of concertina-folded tasks, responsibilities and worries which accordion outwards to line every contour of my grey matter. I mislay things on the street because I have steamrollered myself for so hard and so long that periodically, the network drops. I literally can’t remember it ever being any other way. In my school yearbook, I was voted most likely to have a nervous breakdown before 25 (a frankly off-key accolade in retrospect) and I suppose I’ve been on the edge for my entire adult life. The truth is there are no tools to help one person fit what I expect of myself into any version of a life.

Yesterday’s familiar blip comes in the midst of an attempt to re-wire myself. I’m not in therapy, but through a book I’m ghosting, I’ve been confronted with many home truths and its set me on a new path of critical thinking. I know without needing any response, that many of you are reading this and feeling some level or resonance (perhaps a little less extreme when it comes to your luggage). Perhaps you too have questioned your mental acuity. A good number of you will be asking way too much of yourself, then chastising yourself when the house of cards inevitably buckles.

There’s no doubt that some of the expectations we have of ourselves are culturally fostered. Working hours have bled in every spare crack (I’m writing this at 21.16 on a Saturday evening) and the cost of just getting the fundamentals paid for every month has raised far beyond inflation over the past 10 years. When it comes to building families, both parents are under huge pressures to put in the extra mile to avoid a decline in real term living standards. What’s more parenting, which was once supervisory, has become so laser-focused on stimulation and school support, which obviously requires much more labour.

I essentially have three part time jobs on top of looking after kids and a household and everyone I know has got some kind of demi or maxi hustle, lest they lose a contract or get the can from their day job. Insecurity is stitched into the fabric of so many of our lives and that drives a self-perpetuating cycle of expectation in which everyone around you seems to be able to do so much, so you believe you are up to that too. I know that there are no easy answers to so many of factors that trap us, but I hope that the admission of quite how NOTTOGETHER my life is will make any reader of this piece feel better about forgetting their boss’ name next week. No-one has this covered – unless they truly have a team of people working to keep their ship on course. For the rest of us, there are pretty rancid costs that come with today’s normalised level of multi-tasking. Also: I may have a tidy house and turn myself out pretty well, two things that other women often present to me as evidence of my togetherness. I hope this piece shows that none of that means anything.

One of the hardest barriers I find in this conversation, and perhaps you have felt it too, is the indisputable truth that steely self-discipline is often at the root of our success. Through sheer bloody-mindedness I have built a life that a girl from my background barely dared to dream of and the idea of taking the foot off that pedal is terrifying, especially since I still feel so far away from being there yet… I have a long, long list of unmet goals available as material for self-flagellation which I won’t bore you with, because I don’t want to double down on ‘standards’. What stopped me in my tracks this weekend was hearing Michelle Obama talk about her feelings of ‘not enoughness’ in her new book, The Light We Carry, another reminder that the there I’m grinding towards probably doesn’t exist. If Michelle is still doubting whether she’s good enough, it’s hard to see how any of us are, going to top her.

This summer, as my mental violin strings were wound to the point of snapping, I made a deal with myself that as I’d tried living this way for 39 years, it was worth giving another way at least a go. And as I don’t believe resolutions should start on January 1st, my year of self-compassion begins from today. So, while I’m still critiquing myself about yesterday’s event, I’m not going to let that energy live with me. I’m going to remind myself that this is what happens when anyone works beyond capacity and give myself some grace. On Monday, I’m not going to count the pounds of childcare it costs to take an hour’s walk to clear my head post drop-off . I’m not going to only allow myself to watch an episode of The Crown if I complete x, y and z tasks. I’m not eating all my meals on the hoof or packing my mental to-do list so tight that I find myself sprinting in block heels. I’m also, deep breath, going to work on coming to terms with the fact that maybe I’m never going to get everything, or even several things on that list. But perhaps, by making space for something else, I’ll find something that’s even better. I might also manage to make it to the right café at the time I said I’d be there.

Suggested books:

Self-Compassion by Dr Kristin Neff

Real Self Care by Dr Pooja Lakshmin (on pre-order, I had the privilege of interviewing Dr Lakshmin and much of what she shared is helping me sand the edges of my inner critic).