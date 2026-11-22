Last weekend I was in Munich, visiting my dad with my eldest son in tow. The trip went well, with no major upset to report. Spending time with my old man is like turning the clock back or at least exiting my own echo chamber and jumping headfirst into an entirely different one. Sometimes it feels like a positive exercise beyond family duty; a chance to really acknowledge an opposing reality and world view. Other times, like when he explained to me how women hit ‘a wall’ in terms of their attractiveness to the opposite sex when they turn 40, less so. Perhaps I’m being sensitive as it’s my 43rd birthday in a fortnight. Or perhaps he’s just a silly silly man.



Anyway, I try to remind myself that as well as all the daft, generationally incompatible missives he likes to pontificate on, Mr 1950 has also lived nearly twice as long as me and has a full catalogue of skills I can learn from. One of the best things I learnt in therapy earlier this year is to meet people where they are and focus on where your interests can dovetail. Dad and I chat a lot about paint finishes and masonry, the Cold War and lentil soups. I know riveting stuff. This trip, in the wake of the U.K. government’s BE READY campaign calling for citizen disaster preparedness, one of our biggest ice breakers was survivalism. As if there is one thing my dad is an expert in, it’s prepping.

When he was a little boy, my dad’s dad - grandad Bill - got throat cancer aged 35 and was laid low, out of work. The welfare state had been established in 1948, but by the mid-50s it still only paid out 26 shillings (£1.30) per week which was a fraction of the ~£8 a week grandad would have earned on full pay. By the time Bill was back on his feet after a tracheotomy, Dolly, my gran had sold every stick of furniture in their house, most of their clothes and her wedding ring in order to keep everyone alive. The family was living off food she’d grown in the garden and dad was going to school every day in shoes with wet cardboard for soles. Survival, scarcity and the ability to live off the land are all baked into my dad’s DNA and like lots of kids born just after WW2, his early childhood was shaped by rationing and self-sufficiency. ‘Off-grid’ wasn’t some aspirational lifestyle choice – for my dad’s family it was the only option. Gran gave birth to both her kids in her kitchen because they couldn’t afford to see a doctor; she made medicine from plants. The difference in the material upbringing of children today because of the welfare safety net is so often forgotten.