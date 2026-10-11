I’m sure you’ve all read lots of stories about mid-life women quitting the booze. I know I have. Even as someone who has followed suit, I’m not wildly drawn to these tales – perhaps because I often find them binary and moralising - which is why I haven’t written this piece before now. But I’ve had a few messages lately from people who read and follow me about how I’ve found being off the sauce and as there’s no doubt it’s had a profound impact on my life, it seems overripe for an essay topic.

I’m certainly not here to proselytise about sobriety - there are so many amazing podcasts and books focused on doing just that and for anyone struggling with an addiction or an alcohol disorder, I am in your corner. Do whatever it takes to find your peace and get well, getting a monkey like that off your back is no joke. I take my hat off to you a thousand times over.

Instead, what I’m speaking to is the active choice to stop drinking for less pressing - though still valid - reasons. For some it’s a health choice; others a calculated sacrifice for future gain. Maybe that gym-honed body or an optimised drive to nail your OKRs for Q4. Either way, it’s part of a march. In 2025 global wine consumption fell to its lowest level since 1957 and the percentage of drinkers in the U.S. dipped to Prohibition era rates. We’ve all heard about ‘sober curiosity’, though I have to admit I can’t ever recall feeling particularly eager to learn about teetotalism. However, there is no doubt it is reframing our relationships with hooch.

I stopped drinking because my body could no longer manage alcohol – for me, the tipping point was just not that deep. I’ve always been really sensitive - terrible, ground shaking hangovers since my teens, immediate red flushes across my cheeks and chest as soon as I drink a sip and early onset headaches which start well before I make it to my bed. For a good long time, I just drank through this - everyone on my mum’s side of the family is similarly intolerant, though I have always had the worst morning-after sickness amongst us all. It was just part of it and meant that I was - as soon as I stopped being an immature prat - very careful with what I drank and when in the evening I’d stop. I’ve always counted my drinks and employed a long list of tools to lessen the physical and mental impacts of alcohol. Yes, sometimes while inebriated, I threw caution to the wind at 12.09am and deserved the consequences the next day. But generally, as a grown up I had stopped suffering so horrendously for my (piss) artistry.

But since my hormones diverted from the script and disrupted my body from crown to toe, alcohol consumption just became intolerable. To say it stopped being fun is an understatement - it felt like poison. Would I be sitting here on zero units a week if my body hadn’t forced the issue? I think we all know the answer. I suppose what I really mean to convey is that I didn’t suddenly see the light and the folly of my ways. I didn’t wake up to appreciate my dependence on booze or identify it as a carcinogen. I wasn’t desperately unhappy with my drinking, nor was my drinking having a discernably negative impact on my life. I didn’t really ever have to get to the deeper bit to stop drinking. Alcohol quit me rather than the other way around.