A fortnight speeds by doesn’t it? I feel like I was just talking capsule trousers and now here I am back studying for a PhD in cutlery. I’m so loving being useful and helping with all of your requests, so please do keep them coming—will refresh the chat so any paid subs with any kind of fashion, home, beauty, DIY or quandary can get me to do some of their dirty work. Even if I don’t find your exact perfect buy, I really hope that my suggestions make you think and inspire new avenues for your shopping adventures. Ok, no more waffling, here we go.

Nice Everyday Underwear

Subscriber request includes: “a little more elevated than a T-Shirt bra please!”

Victoria’s Secret

Ok, ok don’t hate meeeeee! I get it, we’ve cancelled VS, the branding has always been too sickly and a lot of the lingerie looks flammable/ made for a sex doll. However. I have long been a secret (haha) fan of VS waist cheeky knickers especially in their stretch satin (actually elastane and nylon with recycled fibres in the mix). They don’t work with athleisure, as you can see the lace, but I love the silky feel, pretty edging and the fact they are a tenner. I first discovered them in an airport through desperation (lost suitcase) and have since been hooked. The bra that goes with them is a little sheer, but also super slinky for £24.

Stripe & Stare

For 5* comfort and environmental credentials, S&S is the go-to. Made from 95% biodegradable Tencel Modal (trees!), they are also ridiculously soft. My favourite cut is the Brazilian at £18. I have also bought the matching lace bralette. Though I will admit I’m not a big bra wearer, this style is probably the most everyday but not a T-shirt bra that I have in my drawer for the occasions on which nipples are a no-no.

Nudea

I don’t do underwire, because quite frankly there is no need with my fried eggs. But when I do make an effort to wear a bra, I prefer the shape of a proper balconette. This style from another one of my everyday favourites, Nudea, offers support and a cute shape without a wire. Nudea is also great for T-shirt bras made out of more slinky fabric and these are my briefs of choice. Bras from £32, knickers from £13, plus great discounts in sale and bundles.

Underdays

My other half did the packaging for this new brand and I squirrelled some of the knickers away from box prototypes. The Everyday Cheeky is really a beautiful shape with a signature dip in the waistband, £20. Underdays don’t yet do bras (just tanks) but if you’re on the hunt for special everyday smalls, they are right up there.

Cos

The fashion gal’s go-to on the high street, you’ll find a host of elevated basic styles–cool ribbed T-shirt bras, mesh edged bralettes and a range of fab colours. The only issue is that stock is always really limited and sizes sell out quickly (there are always XS left, leading me to believe it is medium sized bosom fans swiping the good stuff). It’s a high street price point, but the quality feels way beyond that and the knickers are great too. No wonder it all disappears so quickly.