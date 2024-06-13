I’ve been careering in the hamster wheel for a good couple of months and while I’m certainly not in any position to put my feet up, it does feel like I’ve unhooked my bra for the end of the day and can get a good, deep breath in. During this time of flux, next to nothing has improved with our weather. Looking at the forecast for the next 10 days I want to cry at all the washouts. There’s already talk of our school sports day being postponed and the summer fair at the weekend is looking grizzly. I’ve tried to keep the realities of the British weather in mind for the many U.K. based subscribers in the answers below, but really this introductory missive is simply me venting and doing my patriotic duty to complain and commiserate about our damp squib of a summer. Let’s hope they’ve got it wrong about July.

All love, Kx